Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Steve Rogers & Thor’s Team-Up Logo For Avengers: Doomsday

Steve Rogers is reuniting with the Avengers and his old Asgardian friend Thor under the most complicated circumstances in Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom threatens everyone across the Marvel multiverse, and Steve could play an instrumental role in defeating the Latverian. Thor obviously stands little chance alone after Doom stops his lightning-imbued Stormbreaker attack with two fingers. He and Steve will be working together, with both worthy of Mjolnir. Marvel Studios has now unveiled a logo representing this formidable pairing ahead of the December 18 blockbuster.

A new Hot Toys Special Edition figure for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers revealed the logo, which they titled 'Worthy Star', imprinted on a life-sized metal ring included in the package. The emblem was officially given that name on new Box Lunch merch, a T-shirt that places the logo front and center. The design is a star split down the middle by a lightning bolt, one half in blue and the other in red. The colors echo the red and blue long associated with Captain America as a symbol of justice, as does the star itself.

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Box Lunch's take on the logo places Thor in the blue half, Stormbreaker in hand, crackling with lightning, while Steve wields an equally charged Mjolnir in the red. The star motif is an interesting choice, given that Steve Rogers will not sport any star-shaped designs in Avengers: Doomsday, since he is no longer Captain America, having passed on the mantle to his former sidekick Sam Wilson.

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He even received a new logo to mark the change. That design described Steve as "Mjolnir Worthy," placing the hammer itself against a shield-like backdrop. This makes the Worthy Star the second logo created by Marvel Studios for Steve Rogers' comeback. The former Captain America was first confirmed for Doomsday when he appeared in the film's first teaser trailer back in December, after more than a year of denials and speculation.

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That teaser showed a bearded Steve riding up to a farmhouse, wedding band on his finger, and cradling his newborn child, before pointedly closing on the words "Steve Rogers will return." The first full trailer later confirmed which weapon he would rely on now that the shield is Sam's, showing Thor extending Mjolnir toward the Avenger, only for Steve to catch it without flinching, leaving the god of thunder in disbelief. Thor has similarly received his own logo ahead of the movie, placing Mjolnir front and center in that design as well.

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The worthiness enchantment placed on Mjolnir has been a key plot point in MCU storytelling, with both heroes undergoing major character development to reach a point where they could wield the enchanted hammer.

Thor's journey with worthiness started when Odin stripped him of his powers and banished him to Earth, forcing the arrogant prince to earn his hammer back through humility and sacrifice.

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Steve Rogers showed glimpses of worthiness when he nudged Mjolnir ever so slightly at the party in Avengers: Age of Ultron, planting a seed the MCU paid off years later. In Endgame, he summoned the hammer and turned the tide against Thanos, one of the MCU's most iconic moments. The Russo Brothers are clearly trying to recapture that magic in Avengers: Doomsday, with the pair's ability to use the cosmic weapon likely to prove vital in the quest to save the universe.

Steve Rogers and Thor's Partnership Will Prove Important in Doomsday

Doomsday marketing is clearly hinting at Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth's Thor operating as a duo. The pair working together has proven effective in the MCU, as they helped take down a world-ending threat in Thanos. With Doctor Doom shaping up to be an even bigger threat, their partnership will need to be even more effective than before. This time, they fight alongside their fellow Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the host of heroes assembling for the movie.

Per what's been reported and glimpsed in the film's marketing, Steve could be in major trouble. Doctor Doom is gunning for him, with reporting suggesting his decision to stay in the past with Peggy Carter caused an incursion, one that may have altered Doom's life in a way he can't forgive.

If Steve is to survive the overpowered Latverian, he will need a god-level hero by his side, and even with the other Avengers around, Thor is his best bet. Thor needs the help just as much, with Doom having already swatted aside his full-powered attack without effort in the trailer. He would benefit from having not only an experienced Avenger beside him, but one capable of wielding his most powerful weapon.

The two will likely tag team against Doom, with Thor primarily using Stormbreaker while Steve attacks with Mjolnir, giving the assembled heroes a fighting chance. Their effort will probably prove futile this time, though, as Doom is expected to win the battle and create Battleworld, setting up the plot for Avengers: Secret Wars. In the end, Doomsday is less about winning than it is about surviving Doom and the collapse of the multiverse.