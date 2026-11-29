Avengers: Doomsday officially revised its cast billing order ahead of release, with Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto replacing Tenoch Huerta Mejía with a special credit honor. It once seemed unthinkable to imagine the versions of Professor X and Magneto from Fox's legendary X-Men franchise would be standing on the same cast list as Namor, the underwater ruler of Talokan who is still caught up in his own rights issue at Universal.

A press release sent to The Direct by Disney covering Avengers: Doomsday's presence at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix unveiled an updated cast billing order for the movie. While the original billing placed Namor the Sub-Mariner actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia last in a special "with" credit, that honor has been erased, with the billing now concluding "with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart."

Marvel Studios

Typically, a "with" credit in Hollywood is given to well-known or high-profile actors who appear in smaller roles, recognizing their significance while also placing them beneath the leading stars. For Avengers: Endgame, those honors in the credits went to Pepper Potts' Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexander Pierce's Robert Redford, Thanos' Josh Brolin, and Star-Lord's Chris Pratt, while Nick Fury's Samuel L. Jackson received a similar "and" credit after having only a brief cameo.

Placing McKellen and Stewart as Doomsday's final-billed actors is fitting, especially as the MCU blockbuster will feature the final performance from the late Charles Xavier actor, who passed away on October 28. The two British actors were friends for over 50 years and true legends of the acting game, with many iconic roles between them, and also carry great importance in the Marvel realm as the two key faces of the X-Men franchise, with some of the longest superhero careers.

Marvel Studios

The new order keeps Huerta at the latter end, placed fifth-last (including Stewart and McKellen) behind Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli, who play Namor's Talokan fellows, Namora and Attuma, returning from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In terms of the upper end of Doomsday's cast billing, the order remains the same, with Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. leading the charge in front of Steve Rogers' Chris Evans, Thor's Chris Hemsworth, and Mr. Fantastic's Pedro Pascal.

Are Professor X & Magneto Really Only Minor Roles in Avengers: Doomsday?

When Marvel Studios announced the original cast billing for Avengers: Doomsday, many were quick to draw conclusions about each superhero's narrative importance based on their ranking against other actors. But it must be noted that, beyond the top-billed stars, the rest of the order rarely implies much about the story, often basing it instead on box-office pull and actors' different contracts.

However, a "with" credit is a little different, as they are almost exclusively given to esteemed talent, like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, with smaller roles. As such, fans sadly shouldn't expect to see a massive amount of Professor X or Magneto in Doomsday, but that's not to say they can't make a huge impact.

There have been reports that Magneto is the "MVP" of Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps due to the Ian McKellen-announced spoiler of how he "did destroy New Jersey the other day" (which may or may not be true). The acting legend, who is also known for playing Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, was always expected to be a standout, as he was throughout Fox's entire X-Men saga, but nobody really knows the extent of his role in Doomsday, after appearing minimally in the trailers.

The same can be said for Stewart's Professor X, who has only briefly appeared in Doomsday's trailers as he braced for an Incursion from the windows of the X-Mansion on Earth-10005. While the nature of Professor X's powers makes it tough to imagine him getting too involved in the action or the Sentinel fight, the character is known for his speeches on morality and words of wisdom to his X-Men.

In terms of what the changes mean for Namor the Sub-Mariner and Talokan in Doomsday, the fact that Tenoch Huerta originally had a "with" credit suggests their role in the narrative will remain relatively small. Fans have only really seen Namor appear in a few shots of the trailer, including meeting with the Wakandans from his Talokan throne and flying through the skies above a parted sea.