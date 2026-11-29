Every year in Osaka, Japan, the city hosts the Midosuji Runway parade, which turns one of its most famous streets into an avenue for live performances and sponsored showcases—this year focused on commemorating the city's local championship teams and athletes, as well as the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, with local celebrities and an entourage of Doctor Dooms.

On November 23, actress and Avengers superfan Atsuko Maeda, alongside popular comedy duos Miki (Kousei and Asei) and Mitorizu (Shintaro Moriyama and Lily), hosted this year's Marvel-themed Midosuji Runway, leading a parade attended by over 300,000 spectators and many of the superheroes primed to face Doctor Doom in the penultimate conclusion of the Multiverse Saga.

Midosuji Runway Parade Promoting Avengers: Doomsday

The celebration started with Atsuko Maeda and comedy duos Miki and Mitorizu taking to a stage alongside dozens of costumed Marvel superheroes expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday as they kick off the start of the Midosuji Runway parade.

Midosuji Runway

The parade began with an enthusiastic green-clad marching band slowly moving down the street, before Marvel characters set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday began flanking them and moving to the front of the parade, waving and interacting with the crowd.

On Instagram, multiple spectators captured photos and footage of the Marvel-themed part of the parade. The most fun was seeing all the various costumes worn by performers, including one of the Latveria Witches.

Some of the characters represented in the parade were Johnny and Sue Storm, Ant-Man, the aforementioned Latverian witch, the New Avengers in their Thunderbolts costumes, Shang-Chi, Shuri's Black Panther, and more.

Even Thor and Captain America from the climax of Avengers: Endgame showed up to the parade. Not to mention Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki with the Mind Stone-imbued scepter from The Avengers.

Midosuji Runway

Atsuko Maeda also stood on the back of a truck in a green dress and cloak, mimicking Doctor Doom's, as she waved to the crowd with a flag featuring the Doomsday logo.

A closer look at the replica of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom on his throne reveals the level of detail in his gauntlets, chainmail, and even the extra texture on his cloak. It even gives fans another look at the two sigils on his cloak's clasps.

From the front of the procession, the gigantic and regal replica of Doctor Doom makes it seem as if the event were for him specifically. Helped even more by everyone aside from the heroes adorned in Doom's green.

Following closely behind were 50 people dressed as the Latverian dictator, similar to when Robert Downey Jr. was revealed as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con. It seems likely that these are actually meant to represent his endless supply of Doombots, Doctor Doom's robotic minions who often act as decoys or temporary replacements in his absence.

Ending the Marvel-themed part of the parade after the legion of Doctor Dooms was more costumed heroes, who appeared to be local cosplayers acting as various other Marvel characters. Some of whom are certain not to appear in Doomsday, such as Gwen Stacy from the Spider-Verse franchise. One woman was even dressed up as Emma Frost alongside Ian McKellen's Magneto in Doomsday.

Not only was this parade a celebration of the impending release of the next Avengers sequel, but also of Marvel as a whole.