The runtime for Avengers: Doomsday without credits has been revealed, and it's 13 minutes shorter than the runtime officially listed by Marvel Studios and Disney. The length of the December 18 blockbuster has been one of the biggest talking points since Robert Downey Jr. was unveiled as Doctor Doom and Marvel pivoted away from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The film is the studio's biggest crossover yet, featuring characters from across the multiverse, and fans expected a very long movie. That will be far from the case.

Marvel Studios has officially listed Avengers: Doomsday's runtime at 2 hours, 30 minutes, a figure co-director Joe Russo corroborated while speaking at the Qatar Film Committee's Doha Industry Days. However, new reporting from scooper @Cryptic4KQual claims the movie is only 2 hours, 17 minutes without credits, 13 minutes shorter than the listed runtime.

Marvel Studios

This is similar to Avengers: Infinity War, which was 2 hours, 29 minutes, and the same 2 hours, 17 minutes without credits. Doomsday's length might seem short, but there's no reason to fret, since the movie will likely function as a setup for Avengers: Secret Wars just as Infinity War set up Avengers: Endgame.

It's better to view this Doctor Doom-centric story as the first half of a two-parter rather than a standalone. Joe Russo has said as much himself, stating that the "story is so large that it really needed to be a two-parter." The second part should run much longer, much like Endgame's three-hour epic.

One could argue the Infinity Saga did a much better job of setting up Thanos, which made his arrival in Infinity War more self-explanatory than Doom's. That's a fair assessment, but the Russos have compensated with the extra footage added to Avengers Endgame: Encore, the re-release of the Infinity Saga capper.

VisionQuest also included a post-credits scene setting up the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and reports suggest Spider-Man: Brand New Day's extended cut, arriving December 4, will include extra Doomsday footage of its own.

That should be more than enough setup to give audiences the context they need before walking into Doomsday, making a lengthy runtime unnecessary. The film just needs to use its 2 hours, 17 minutes well, telling a story strong enough to leave fans desperate for Secret Wars, which arrives December 17, 2027, primed to be the biggest film event in history.

What Story Will Avengers: Doomsday Tell With Its Short Runtime?

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is set to properly show audiences the effects of incursions and what it looks like when the multiverse completely falls apart. The film will explore how choices made by various heroes in the past set this collapse in motion, and what the path forward looks like. Doom essentially functions as the consequence of those actions, most notably Steve Rogers' decision to live a full life in another timeline with Peggy Carter.

Those decisions likely affected Doom in some form. His vendetta is deeply personal, with the Russos already revealing he lost a child, possibly a consequence of powerful individuals across the multiverse tampering with timelines, sometimes justifiably, sometimes selfishly. His crusade will cut across the multiverse, hunting heroes from multiple timelines and forcing strangers into an alliance.

In the trailers, the Avengers and the other hero groups look wildly disjointed, a far cry from the united forces that took on Thanos. That lack of cohesion is likely intentional and sets up a major loss against Doom, who could easily wipe the floor with them given his arsenal of magic and the forces in his corner: the Sentinels, the Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk, among others. That defeat would be the perfect springboard for Secret Wars, with the heroes reassembling as a more cohesive, formidable unit, likely with game-changers like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange joining the fold.