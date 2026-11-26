With the fate of DC Studios' slate still up in the air following James Gunn and Peter Safran being removed from the positions as co-CEOs, fans have a lot of questions. It's already been 2 years since Creature Commandos was renewed for Season 2 around halfway through its DCU-launching first outing. The adult-animated tragedy kickstarted the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, which has since grown to include Superman, Peacemaker, Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, with many more projects on the way across movies, TV, and animation. Unlike Marvel Studios and the MCU, the DCU has not been given a gigantic release schedule for years in advance, meaning that the ordering of projects is only becoming clear as time passes.

With Jeremy Latcham soon to take the reins at the company, that schedule could become even murkier. In the meantime, what fans can currently expect from the old guard's animated fair has been clarified.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran confirmed to Collider on the Clayface press circuit that, while they are in "very advanced" development on the animated Mister Miracle series, they have "always thought of it as [a 2028 release]:"

"We haven't actually announced a date for it. We're very advanced on it. I mean, we've seen animatics of the whole season. But I think we've always thought of it as ‘28."

The news will shatter hopes that the Josh Hutcherson-led Mister Miracle was gearing up for release in early 2027, ahead of Man of Tomorrow, but it comes with one exciting turn of events: Creature Commandos Season 2 is officially next up for the DCU on TV.

Some expected that Mister Miracle could bring Hutcherson to the DCU well before Creature Commandos' second season came to screens, given how much the series had been talked about and the various teaser images released to promote the show, though the show is much further off than initially believed.

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James Gunn confirmed on Threads in May that Creature Commandos Season 2 "won't be long after" Man of Tomorrow in the DCU's release schedule. Many have theorized that the sophomore season will premiere on HBO Max in August or September 2027, shortly after the Superman sequel lands on July 9, as DC Studios has debuted a TV show around then annually since 2024, beginning with The Penguin and continuing with Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns.

Safran also indicated to Collider that Mister Miracle will feature eight 30-minute episodes, one more than Creature Commandos's seven-episode debut. However, Task Force M's animated show is upping its game for Season 2, rising to 10 episodes and addressing one of Season 1's biggest criticisms.

While DC Studios has 10 new animated series in the oven, only three are believed to take place in the DCU canon, with the rest damned to the Elseworlds: Creature Commandos Season 2, Mister Miracle, and Blue Beetle. Updates have been scarce on the latter Xolo Maridueña-led sequel show, indicating that it is earlier in development and may be released after its other two DCU fellows.

As far as the rest of the DCU TV slate is concerned, the only formally greenlit live-action show is The People v Gorilla Grodd, the true-crime-inspired mockumentary starring Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen. It remains unclear exactly when The People v Gorilla Grodd will premiere, although Gunn recently revealed it will land after Man of Tomorrow, with production now underway in Atlanta.

Why Animation Is Giving James Gunn's DCU Limitless Potential for Success (For Now)

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The MCU started embracing animation in Phases 4, 5, and 6 with shows like What If...?, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and X-Men '97, all of which exist elsewhere in the Marvel Multiverse. The only exception to that rule came with the Black Panther spin-off Eyes of Wakanda, although even the four-episode anthology show was set so far in the past that it was largely irrelevant to the MCU.

By contrast, DC Studios and James Gunn made it clear that they view animation as a crucial part of the DCU storyline, on a par with live action. For example, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. was introduced in Creature Commandos and has since become half of one of the DCU's most integral villain alliances.

Looking ahead, Blue Beetle will seemingly resolve the storyline of the 2023 movie in animated form, which sets up an interesting concept for the DCU. After all, Blue Beetle's disappointing $130.8 million box office made a sequel untenable for DC Studios, but animation proves a more cost-effective path to resolve that story.

Meanwhile, Mister Miracle will introduce Scott Free, Big Barda, and Darkseid during a galactic war between New Genesis and Apokolips. It's tough to imagine a Mister Miracle project of that grand scale and storyline being possible in live action, simply due to the immense budget it would require for a relatively unknown hero.

There is a chance that this could all change under Jeremy Latcham's regime. There's no doubt that animation afforded Gunn's DCU unique opportunities that would be impossible in live action, but it's not without its drawbacks. Namely, much of the general audience and even many fans will simply tune in only to live-action projects, sadly disregarding animated tales as lesser or not worth their time.

That leaves Creature Commandos Season 2 with an uphill battle to entice viewers of Lanterns, Peacemaker, Superman, Supergirl, and Clayface to tune in for an animated story and see it as an equal. Given how Latcham seems intent on bringing as wide an audience as possible to his projects, animated titles may be too niche of a product going forward. Still, massively popular shows like Arcane and Invincible have proven that it absolutely can be done with the right quality.

Beyond the fact that Season 2 will introduce the Justice League's Captain Atom, feature an all-new Task Force M line-up, and likely flashback to their origins, the jury is still out on its storyline. Many have theorized that Rick Flag Sr.'s Salvation prison could become a major focus in Creature Commandos' return, given that the ARGUS chief's outlook on metahumans has shifted since Season 1.