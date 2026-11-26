Netflix's Minecraft animated series officially hit a major milestone with a recent update. It's been over 2 years since Netflix announced in May 2024 that it is teaming up with Mojang Studios to produce a Minecraft animated show. Details have been scarce, but a press release teased that the project will "tell an original story with new characters and reflect the world of Minecraft in a new light." Canada's WildBrain Studios (Sonic Prime) and Australia's Flying Bark Productions (What If...?) are developing the CG-animated show, which drew "audible gasps" from the crowd upon its first look at Annecy Festival 2025 (via Variety).

Since Netflix confirmed its venture into the blocky realm, Warner Bros. took the world by storm by grossing $960 million with 2025's A Minecraft Movie, fronted by Jack Black's Steve. The heavily memed blockbuster will debut a sequel, A Minecraft Movie Square, on July 23, 2027, introducing Kirsten Dunst as Alex and taking the Overworld's heroes to the End to face off with the Ender Dragon.

Warner Bros. Pictures

News has been scarce on Netflix's Minecraft series recently, but Flying Bark Productions just offered a positive update. The animation house declared "crafters wanted" as it promoted a range of job opportunities to "help craft Netflix’s Minecraft animated series," solidifying that the production is finally progressing.

The series is led by showrunners Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander, with What If...?'s original head writer A.C. Bradley taking those duties to Minecraft, having exited the Marvel Animation series ahead of Season 3. Despite the encouraging news that Minecraft is still moving forward at Netflix, there is no release window yet.

What to Expect From Netflix's Minecraft Animated Show

Netflix

Fans shouldn't expect Netflix's take on Minecraft to connect with Jack Black's live-action duology from Warner Bros. The record-breaking blockbuster leaned heavily into an absurd meta story, as a group from the real world was pulled into the Overworld and the Nether to explore, craft, and conquer evil, but Netflix could go in a more straightforward direction by setting it entirely within the Minecraft realm.

The streamer already announced that its Minecraft project will feature "original characters," indicating that Steve and Alex won't be involved this time. Instead, fans could perhaps expect something closer to Minecraft: Story Mode, the now-discontinued episodic adventure from Telltale Games, which took fresh heroes on a quest to reunite the Order of the Stone, a group of four who were famous for defeating the Ender Dragon, and save the Overworld from a Wither Storm.

The Minecraft world is huge and ever-expanding, filled with unique concepts, monsters, and realms, which was somewhat skimmed over in A Minecraft Movie to prioritize jokes, memes, and Easter eggs. The Netflix series has the potential to be on a mythical scale if it truly embraces Mojang's world, especially as early reactions have praised the stellar animation from Flying Bark Productions.

What's On Netflix caught a sneak peek at Netflix's untitled game adaptation at last year's Annecy Festival and described the artistic style as "honors Minecraft's blocky textures" and resembling a "hyper-realistic mod" Mojang game. The concept certainly sounds intricate, so it's no surprise that production is moving slowly, especially with multiple other projects underway.