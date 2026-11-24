Avengers: Doomsday's plot centers on incursions, a phenomenon defined by John Krasinski's Mister Fantastic as two or more universes colliding. He explained this to Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness, further detailing that it is triggered by prolonged travel to other universes. Per that exposition, it should be no surprise that Avengers: Doomsday is plagued by numerous incursions, with so many MCU characters breaking the laws of the multiverse that Earth-838's Reed Richards detailed.

The most dangerous incursion in Avengers: Doomsday is the collision course the Fox X-Men's Earth-10005 is on with the mainline Earth-616 and the Fantastic Four's Earth-828. Roughly 3,000 universes have already perished to incursions, as revealed by the TVA post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore.

These three universes clashing would mean the end of the three worlds fans care about most. Even the film's primary villain, Doctor Doom, isn't pleased by this, as the phenomenon reportedly led to the loss of his child. In the full-length Doomsday trailer, he accuses the heroes of living "stolen lives," alluding to their breaking of the laws of the multiverse. At least ten of the MCU's most popular heroes are guilty of this accusation, having crossed the borders of the multiverse into worlds they do not belong.

Major MCU Characters Displaced to Other Universes

Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Steve Rogers is the most complicit of all the MCU characters who have journeyed across the multiverse. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, he traveled back to return the Infinity Stones and decided to stay with Peggy Carter. The Russo brothers confirmed he lived out his life in a branched timeline, and the first Doomsday teaser showed him holding a baby, confirming the Russos' words.

The first full trailer went further, showing a bearded Steve greeting Thor and catching Mjolnir. The biggest mystery surrounding Steve right now is which universe he lived out his life in with Peggy. It's a question that has yet to receive an official answer from Marvel, which is likely saving the reveal for December 18, when the movie releases.

A report from The Hot Mic podcast claimed Steve now lives on Earth-828, the retro-futuristic home of the Fantastic Four, and that Loki moved Steve and his family there while the TVA pruned his original timeline. The Endgame Encore re-release has since lent that report credence, showing Loki turning up at Steve and Peggy's front door.

That Earth also happens to be Doctor Doom's universe, which would give credence to reports that Doom has a bone to pick with Steve. Steve's relocation to Doom's world likely led to the tragic moment that gave the villain his arc.

Gamora

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The Gamora still flying around the MCU is not the one fans met in Guardians of the Galaxy. That version died on Vormir when Thanos sacrificed her for the Soul Stone. The current Gamora comes from a 2014 branch of the timeline, the same one Black Widow, Hawkeye, Nebula, and War Machine raided for the Power and Soul Stones during the time heist.

She turned on her father, survived the Battle of Earth, but never returned to her home world. By the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she found a new family with the United Ravagers on Earth-616's side of the cosmos. Decisions like Gamora's rarely come with a happily-ever-after ending; there are always consequences, and hers may have had an impact on the multiverse itself.

America Chavez

Marvel Studios

America Chavez is a special case in the multiverse, an anomaly, as she doesn't belong anywhere within its realms. She hails from the Utopian Parallel, a world outside the usual multiverse. She traveled across countless realities when she was younger, at a time when she didn't have a lid on how to control her powers.

By the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America decided to make Earth-616 her official home, training at Kamar-Taj. She also happens to be the only America Chavez in the entire multiverse, a phenomenon the movie explained was behind her inability to dream. Her countless travels across realities could have a negative impact on the multiverse's already fragile fabric, potentially causing a tear that contributes to the incursions in Doomsday.

Loki

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is returning in Avengers: Doomsday, but that version isn't the one killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. This one is the 2012 variant who grabbed the Tesseract during the time heist and escaped, kicking off the events of his own Disney+ series.

That journey ended with him destroying the Temporal Loom and taking the throne at the end of time, where he now holds every branch of the multiverse together with his bare hands. This essentially makes him the most powerful displaced person in existence.

Gambit

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Channing Tatum's Gambit wasn't officially given a home universe when he made his MCU debut. The TVA pruned him to the Void for reasons Deadpool & Wolverine didn't explain. During his time there, he fought alongside Elektra, Blade, and X-23.

Wade Wilson then struck a deal to send the Void's heroes home, but Gambit's trip never made it into the finished film. A deleted scene later showed him walking through the wreckage of Cassandra Nova's base, spotting a "Marvel Sparkle Circle" opening in front of him, and smiling.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the Gambit in Doomsday is the same one from Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie's trailers show him at the X-Mansion, so he likely journeyed from the Void to the X-Men's universe.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Doctor Doom is clearly unhappy with Steve Rogers and other characters traveling the multiverse, but he's complicit in this himself. The Fantastic Four: First Steps confirmed Doom was from Earth-828, with Latveria's seat notably empty during the Future Foundation summit. The film's mid-credits scene also showed him kneeling before young Franklin Richards, removing his mask.

Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene showed Doom traveling to Earth-616 to collect Bruce Banner, fresh off the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Jean Grey's telepathic meddling had weakened the safeguards Banner built to keep the Hulk at bay. In the second post-credits scene of VisionQuest's finale, he also visited Mount Wundagore, where he resurrected the Scarlet Witch. It's possible he traveled to other universes as well to collect even more powerful beings, trespassing on worlds he does not belong in.

Wolverine

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Hugh Jackman's Logan in the MCU hails from a universe where everything went wrong. His X-Men died while he was off drinking, and his thirst for revenge led to the deaths of many innocent people. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson found this alternate-universe Wolverine while trying to save his own world and dragged him to Earth-10005 to replace the dead Logan, that universe's anchor being.

Although the movie explained that a universe dies without its anchor being, we have yet to learn the long-term effects of replacing one with a variant from an alternate world, and this may well be a contributing factor to the incursions running rampant in Doomsday.

X-23

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Dafne Keen's Laura was thrown into the Void by the TVA in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the exact universe she's from remains unclear. Wade convinced the TVA to give Laura a home, and by the end of the movie, she was placed on Earth-10005 along with Logan, where they lived happily. Like Wolverine, Laura also lives in a universe she wasn't originally from.

Kangs

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Somewhere beyond the multiverse, there's an arena full of Kangs who abandoned their own universes on purpose. The mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced the Council of Kangs, thousands of variants packed into a massive amphitheater outside reality itself, led by Immortus, Rama-Tut, and the Scarlet Centurion. Immortus even warned that the Avengers' growing knowledge of the multiverse threatened everything.

Marvel's real-world pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom left this plot point completely unexplored. In-universe, though, that arena is still filled with a large number of displaced Kangs who possibly have an influence on the multiverse falling apart.

Monica Rambeau

Marvel Studios

Monica Rambeau could have a hand in the incursions at hand. The Marvels ended with her flying into a tear in spacetime and sealing it from the other side, trapping herself in another universe. She woke up in a lab next to Binary, a version of her own mother who doesn't recognize her, while Kelsey Grammer's Beast examined her.

Grammer's mutant is confirmed to be in Doomsday, but it remains unclear which exact universe he belongs to, as that scene doesn't seem to be Earth-10005. Regardless, Monica is also living in a world that isn't her own.

Victims of the Void

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The Void at the End of Time is the multiverse's junkyard, to put it simply. Everyone the TVA pruned ends up there, with their survival depending on how long they're able to avoid Alioth.

With timelines getting pruned all the time, countless characters are stuck in the Void, cut off from their home universes. Although Deadpool managed to convince the TVA to give his friends a home, there are still countless souls left in the cosmic landfill.

The TVA's Workforce

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Ironically, the organization responsible for keeping the multiverse in shape is filled with displaced individuals. Loki revealed that every TVA worker is a variant, kidnapped from their own timeline with their memories wiped clean. Mobius, Hunter B-15, O.B., and thousands of others all had lives somewhere before they were brought into the TVA.

The bureau reformed by the end of the series and now protects the branches instead of pruning them. Even so, its entire staff still lives outside time, in an office with no home universe to return to.