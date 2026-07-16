X-Men’s Beast Ditches His The Marvels Look For Avengers: Doomsday In First Official Redesign Photos

The X-Men's Beast will come into Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 with a different look than what fans last saw from him in The Marvels. Kelsey Grammer is set to return in Marvel Studios' next Avengers movie, joining an exciting team of mutants in their first time taking part in the same story as the Avengers and other heroes. However, this will come with some fresh visuals for the 20-year Marvel veteran.

Former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park shared new concept art featuring 27 key characters from Avengers: Doomsday. At the center of the image is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers on the left, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards on the right, and Tom Hiddleston's Loki in between that trio.

Marvel Studios

The bottom of the image features the X-Men team that will star in this movie, showcasing the seven mutants already confirmed for the cast. This includes a new look at Kelsey Grammer's Beast, who will make his third appearance in a Marvel project after 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and 2023's The Marvels. Here, Grammer's big blue scientist is seen without a shirt, using the look most often seen in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97.

Marvel Studios

This marks a big change from what Beast looked like in 2023's The Marvels, which gave Grammer his MCU debut as Dr. Hank McCoy. In that movie's mid-credits scene, he was seen in what appears to be the X-Men's science laboratory, wearing a long white lab coat and a pair of glasses.

Marvel Studios

While Beast could potentially use the lab coat at some point in Avengers: Doomsday, he seems set to bare his entire chest and arms as his main look for the new team-up movie.

Marvel Studios

This aligns with the rest of the X-Men team's outfits, as Grammer's co-stars appear to be wearing the most iconic looks for their Marvel Comics characters (including Cyclops' blue-and-yellow costume and Mystique's white dress).

Beast's Potential Impact on Avengers: Doomsday Post-The Marvels

20th Century Fox

Looking forward to Doomsday, it remains to be seen whether Beast will don his classic lab coat at any point in the movie. He did not use this look at all in X-Men: The Last Stand, opting instead for either a black suit and tie or a leather jacket and pants adorned with X-Men paraphernalia.

Thus far, all fans know is that the X-Men will meet up with the Avengers in the X-Mansion, doing battle with one another before likely teaming up after their tussle. Beast could be ditching the lab coat to move into more of a physical fighting role, as he showed in the final battle of The Last Stand, but he could utilize multiple costumes during his time in the new Avengers movie.

As for Beast's progression after The Marvels, that scene will likely play a big role in Doomsday's story, considering he is helping Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau after she was transported to his world from Earth-616. More than likely, this undisclosed universe is where he and the rest of the X-Men in Doomsday are from, although Parris has not been officially confirmed for a role in Doomsday yet.

That said, they will likely try to learn more about the existence of other universes after this, assuming the Beast in The Marvels is the same one who will appear in Doomsday.

From there, if Monica is in this movie, she could help ease tensions between the X-Men and the Avengers as they try to figure out what is happening to both their universes. While Doctor Doom's impact on their worlds is sure to scare everybody involved, their allegiance will be a key moment that fans are waiting to see in the ultimate battle for the fate of the multiverse.