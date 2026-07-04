Avengers: Doomsday's Main Protagonist Has Now Been Revealed - And He's Not The Main Character Of Marvel Studios' Previous 4 MCU Avengers Movies

Avengers: Doomsday's main protagonist was teased in a new rumor, marking a change from the first four Avengers movies. Doomsday will feature the largest cast in any comic book movie in history and bring back legacy heroes never seen in the MCU. This will also bring a major change at the top of the protagonist food chain.

A new rumor indicated that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers will be the main protagonist in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Responding to an X post saying that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova would be this movie's main hero, insider Daniel Richtman reported that it would instead be Evans' former Captain America.

While Evans has always been one of the MCU's biggest stars (including having the most Marvel appearances in and out of the MCU), this would be his first time being the main protagonist of an Avengers movie in his 15-year tenure with the studio. That title was previously held by Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.

While Downey did not have the most screen time across the first four movies, three of them were largely told from his perspective, aside from Avengers: Infinity War, which used Thanos as the main character. This is set to change in Doomsday, as Downey will return to the MCU in a new role as Victor von Doom, the fifth Avengers movie's central character.

Marvel Studios

Evans was not confirmed for Doomsday's cast until Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the movie, which focused on Steve Rogers' return to the MCU after last appearing in Avengers: Endgame. However, when the movie's official cast was further confirmed at CinemaCon, he was second-billed on the list, right behind Robert Downey Jr. and right ahead of Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, close to three dozen MCU stars and legacy Marvel actors are confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday's cast, and the film will pit the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more together to keep the multiverse from falling apart. Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

Chris Evans' Expected Role in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

While Evans was a later confirmation for Doomsday's cast after Marvel's famous chair reveal in March 2025, he seems set to play a major role in the MCU's fifth Avengers film. This will also be his second MCU appearance since the end of the Infinity Saga, having reprised his role as Johnny Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

The first true trailer for Doomsday premiered privately at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering another look at Evans in his return to the role of Steve Rogers. Here, he comes out of the shadows and reunites with Chris Hemsworth's Thor, calling the mighty hammer Mjolnir to his hand and bringing back memories of a similar moment from Avengers: Endgame. Donning a beard similar to the one he had in Avengers: Infinity War, all he says to the God of Thunder is, "Hey, pal," as he dons a casual black ensemble for his costume.

Very likely, his new status as a father will have a major impact on this story, with many thinking his trip back in time to be with Peggy could trigger an Incursion and draw Doctor Doom's attention. While it is still unclear how he will be utilized in the larger plot, his actions at the end of Endgame are sure to have major ramifications for his first appearance as Steve Rogers in over seven years.