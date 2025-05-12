Avengers: Doomsday Star Kelsey Grammer Breaks Silence on X-Men's Beast Return

MCU newcomer Kelsey Grammer spoke for the first time about his highly anticipated role in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday ahead of the film's release. Joining one of the biggest casts of any comic book movie in history, Grammer will bring a legacy hero to life for the MCU as the franchise looks to close out Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga with a bang.

Beast actor Kelsey Grammer spoke about his role in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday for the first time since being announced as part of the film's cast. After being part of the original X-Men trilogy nearly two decades ago, becoming a fan-favorite for his portrayal of Dr. Hank McCoy, the 70-year-old star will give new fans a chance to embrace his work.

Joining the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast, Grammer looked back on his time reprising the role for The Marvels' mid-credits scene, commenting on how great it was to not "have to dress up or anything" for his character. He also saw how the reaction to his return was "pretty breathtaking" before Marvel asked him to join Doomsday, which was an exciting prospect for him:

"They did this movie called 'The Marvels,' and somewhere during that shooting, somebody called me and said, 'Would you come down and think about just doing a little motion capture with you? Maybe we’ll put you at the end of the movie in one of those sort of little Easter egg things?' I said 'Sure, ok,' and that thing with the GZ dome, basically, with all the cameras on it, amazing, it’s like *flash, flash, flash, flash, flash,* try to keep your eyes open!' So then, we did the little scene, I did a little scene, and then they put the blue on me so I didn't have to dress up or anything anymore, that was fantastic, and it showed, and they put it in theaters. And the reaction when they saw Beast was, apparently, pretty breathtaking. That was my ticket, and they called me a while later and said, 'We think we want to put you in another movie,' so I’m really excited about it."

When Lowe asked Grammer how much he knew about Doomsday, he admitted that he's had "a preliminary introduction to the idea" but that Marvel is still, unsurprisingly, being "secretive about the script:"

"I've had a preliminary introduction to the idea. They are still very secretive about the script, which is ok. It's like industrial espionage."

Grammer first played Beast in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand before reprising the role with a cameo in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. He would then come back to play an alternate-universe version of Hank McCoy in 2023's The Marvels, showing up with Maria and Monica Rambeau in the movie's mid-credits scene.

Looking forward, Grammer is one of 27 cast members confirmed to be involved with Avengers: Doomsday, which will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Alongside close to half a dozen other X-Men, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four, Beast will be tasked with stopping Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom as he threatens all of existence throughout the multiverse.

What to Expect From Kelsey Grammer's Beast in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Even with Grammer being one of Doomsday's oldest cast members, his Beast is sure to be a vital part of the story being developed for Marvel's fifth Avengers film. The blue-skinned mutant is one of the only characters aware of the idea of multiple realities after meeting Monica Rambeau, which will lead to him diving deep into research to find out what exactly is happening.

Already teased to have a relationship with Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier in The Marvels' post-credits scene, Beast will be a key part of the fight both intellectually and physically. With Grammer's character now being brought to life through more modern-day CGI and VFX rather than him fully in costume and on wires, Hank McCoy will unquestionably be a major factor in battle as he takes on his enemies.

The real mystery moving forward will be the universe from which Beast hails, along with whether his confirmed mutant co-stars all come from that same world as well. With potentially two or more universes in play thanks to the inclusion of Channing Tatum's Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine, the X-Men's assembly will be something fans pay close attention to upon their first interactions with the Avengers

All things considered, the stage seems to be set for Kelsey Grammer's Beast to get a resurgence in the MCU as characters from all corners of the greater Marvel Universe are brought together for one massive adventure.