Avengers: Doomsday Cast Now Includes 10 Marvel Actors Who Are Over 50 Years Old

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature a massive cast that is also collectively the oldest cast of any Marvel Studios film, due to at least 10 of its main stars being over 50 years old.

Bringing together the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, Doomsday is already set to be arguably the biggest superhero movie in history. Seeing the fight between dozens of heroes and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom has fans hyped, as this film is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2026.

Every Avengers: Doomsday Confirmed Cast Member Over 50 Years Old

Outside of Marvel Studios' young stars from the Infinity and Multiverse Saga, Doomsday will feature some of the biggest names from all of Marvel's film history. Using actors from films released as far back as 25 years ago, some of those stars are now known as the most famous elder statesmen in the industry.

Following the announcement of the first 27 cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, the cast is set to include at least 10 actors who are over 50 years old.

Robert Downey Jr.

Leading the way in Avengers: Doomsday is MCU icon Robert Downey Jr., who will portray the film's main villain, Doctor Victor Von Doom. After first playing the MCU's Tony Stark when he was 43 years old (upon the release of 2008's Iron Man), Downey celebrated his 60th birthday on April 5 (while sporting a new haircut).

Playing Iron Man on 10 separate occasions during the Multiverse Saga, Downey's Doom will look to kick off his reign of multiversal terror in Doomsday. Potentially including ties to his MCU history as Tony Stark, anticipation is high to see how Downey's turn to the dark side works out as he plays such an iconic big bad.

Paul Rudd

Bringing back the MCU's tiniest Avenger in Doomsday will be Paul Rudd, who has played Scott Lang/Ant-Man since his original MCU solo movie in 2015. Not starting his tenure in the MCU until he was 46 years old, Rudd will celebrate his 57th birthday by the time Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen.

Rudd has embodied Ant-Man in six previous MCU projects since coming on the scene in Phase 2, most recently in live-action in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. While that movie will not be as impactful on Avengers 5 as it once was, Rudd's inclusion will add a veteran presence amongst plenty of newcomers.

Pedro Pascal

Doomsday will be the first Avengers movie to feature the MCU's Fantastic Four, who are led by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards. Pascal celebrated his 50th birthday as filming for Doomsday got underway, with this movie being his second MCU outing as the franchise's Mr. Fantastic.

Following Pascal's MCU debut in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Reed Richards' genius and stretchy powers will be vital for the Avengers' battle against Doom. This should be the start of an extensive MCU run for Pascal, even considering his place in other huge franchises like Star Wars and The Last of Us.

Patrick Stewart

Bringing a round of cheers during Doomsday's cast announcement was Sir Patrick Stewart's confirmed return to the MCU as Charles Xavier, better known as Professor X. By the time his first-ever Avengers movie hits theaters, Stewart will be 85 years old, making him one of the oldest leading actors in the MCU to date.

Stewart celebrated his 60th birthday during the opening weekend for 2000's X-Men, which was the first of what will be nine appearances as the ultra-powerful telepathic mutant. This will also be his second MCU appearance after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as he reunites with various X-Men veterans.

Ian McKellen

Joining Stewart in Doomsday from the X-Men saga will be Magneto star Ian McKellan, who is already making headlines on the film's set. Just over a year older than Stewart, McKellen will celebrate his 87th birthday mere weeks after Doomsday comes to theaters in May 2026.

McKellen has portrayed the Omega-level master of magnetism since 2000's X-Men, starting his tenure as the villain/antihero when he was already 61 years old. Doomsday will be a landmark moment for him as he makes his MCU debut, and it will be his first time playing the role since 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

James Marsden

Following successful runs in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Paradise, James Marsden will make his long-awaited return to the Marvel world as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday. Marsden will be 52 years old by the time Doomsday debuts, and he is now in line to play Scott Summers, one of the X-Men's leaders from the comics.

While Marsden's appearance in Doomsday will be his fifth time playing Cyclops, he has not been seen since a 2014 cameo appearance in Days of Future Past. After starting in this role when he was only 26 years old, this will give him a chance to play a much more seasoned take on the optically gifted X-Men leader.

Kelsey Grammer

Joining Stewart as multiple-time MCU participants in Doomsday is Kelsey Grammer, who will return to his role as Dr. Hank McCoy, far better known as Beast. Grammer will celebrate his 71st birthday early in 2026 before fans see him embody the brilliant blue mutant scientist for the fourth time.

First debuting as Beast at age 51 in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, he has played the role twice more, including in a post-credits cameo from 2023's The Marvels. As fans wonder whether this is the same Beast who will join Avengers: Doomsday, Grammer's iconic mutant seems lined up to be a key player in this new story.

Alan Cumming

One of the most shocking Doomsday casting announcements came with the reveal of Alan Cumming, who will reprise his role as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler. The actor behind this blue-skinned mutant will be 61 years old in 2026 as he comes back to the Marvel universe for the first time in what will be 23 years.

Originally taking on Nightcrawler when he was 38 years old, he first played the iconic teleporting mutant in 2003's X2, which marked his only Marvel movie to date. His return in Doomsday will give him a chance to play the role with more modern filming techniques, along with a much quicker costuming process.

Rebecca Romijn

A second blue-skinned legacy mutant will join Doomsday as Rebecca Romijn comes back to her classic character, Raven Darkhölme, better known as Mystique. Romijn will reach her 53rd birthday before Doomsday's debut after starting her tenure with this Marvel antihero when she was 27.

Avengers 5 will give Romijn her fifth appearance as Mystique, known for her shapeshifting abilities, with 2011's X-Men: First Class being her last time playing the role. Returning in an era with far more advanced CGI capabilities, Mystique's blue skin and mutant abilities should be much easier to depict on screen this time.

David Harbour

Moving away from legacy Marvel stars, David Harbour will embark on his first Avengers film as Alexei Shostakov, more famously known as the Red Guardian. Harbour will celebrate his 51st birthday less than a month before Avengers: Doomsday hits the big screen.

Starting his run as the Red Guardian in 2021's Black Widow, Harbour will reprise the role in live-action for 2025's Thunderbolts* and in animation for Marvel Zombies. Doomsday will mark his fifth time playing the character, although his specific role in the massive team-up movie is still unclear.

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.