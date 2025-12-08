It's The End of An Era for Loki In the MCU

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has officially ended an era after his Disney+ series and will begin anew in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios has taken Tom Hiddleston's Loki on a winding road since 2011, from The Avengers' first villain and pawn of Thanos, to the fraudulent King of Asgard and loyal brother of Thor, to a victim of the Mad Titan and a true hero. Of course, much of that story now comes with a big asterisk, as Loki plucked him from the timeline for an alternate redemption story with the TVA that leads into his central role in next year's Avengers 5.

A recent Disney event showcased the Avengers: Doomsday cast, notably grouping Tom Hiddleston's Loki alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor and the other Avengers heroes. This marks the first time the MCU's God of Mischief has truly been signalled as a hero, ending his era of villainy ahead of Avengers 5.

In many ways, Disney+'s Loki was all about cementing his heroic journey, starting as the selfish, power-hungry villain that fans knew from The Avengers. Those two seasons led Loki down a new path, culminating in his becoming the protector of the Multiverse and assuming a new role as the God of Stories.

Marvel Studios

Hiddleston teased Loki's new era as far back as 2021, saying how he is aware that fans want to see him "get past his internal and external obstacles" to "repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be."

While Loki had his fair share of heroic moments on Disney+, he will now get to do that on a far greater stage when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026, where he will appear alongside dozens of his fellow Marvel heroes.

Loki's Heroic Role in Avengers: Doomsday Explained

Marvel Studios

According to one rumor, Loki's place holding the Multiverse's branches together will lead to his central role in Avengers: Doomsday. That rumor alleged that Loki will be the "MacGuffin" figure of the 2026 blockbuster, with the heroes racing against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to reach the God of Stories.

Loki's rumored significance in Doomsday's storyline should raise alarm bells for fans of the character, as Marvel Studios has been more than willing to kill him off multiple times before. If Doctor Doom is looking to steal Loki's position to pull the strings of the Multiverse himself, his subsequent demise may be in sight.

Fans have been convinced for some time that Loki will play a major heroic role in Avengers 5, going back to when it was called The Kang Dynasty. After all, Loki was one of the few characters to go up against a Variant of Jonathan Majors' MCU villain, making him a prime contender to lead the heroic charge.

Even with Kang gone, Loki's unparalleled expertise with the Multiverse and time travel will make him critical to the heroic front. Still, it's too soon to tell whether he will become a true Avenger, but that seems unlikely, unless it were an honorary appointment given to him in his dying moments by Thor.