Netflix's The Body introduces Geena Meszaros' Lisbeth Anderson, and there is a compelling narrative reason she has no eyebrows early in the story. While The Body's core story mainly centers on the Lions dance team and the guilt they feel after a Halloween initiation gone wrong involving drugs, one of the main girls driving the story is Lisbeth Anderson, the new kid and the daughter of a fundamentalist Christian. She is also the brother of Leo Anderson (who has his fair share of issues in The Body).

As a misfit loner whose father died under ritual circumstances, Lisbeth in The Body only wanted to fit in, which explains why she wanted to join the Lions dance team at St. Mark's Catholic School in the first place. Aside from joining the group, Lisbeth's hidden agenda was to get close to Captain Anya Butler (Kristina Bogic), effectively inserting herself into the group under unnatural circumstances.

Why Does Lisbeth Have No Eyebrows In Netflix’s The Body?

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Lisbeth's most striking physical trait in The Body was her lack of eyebrows for most of the series, and it's worth noting that this is a deliberate character design choice. Geena Meszaro is not eyebrow-less in real life, as promotional photos show her with natural brows.

Lisbeth's lack of eyebrows is a smart choice in The Body because it represents her outsider tag and inability to fit in. The bare brow line flattens her face, amplifies her stare in some key sequences, and makes her look slightly off in an almost doll-like vibe. At first glance, it's safe to say that her eyebrow-less look may read as creepy, but without tipping into cartoonish territory.

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It also helps that Geena Meszaros' performance in The Body leans into the unsettling at times. Part of her plan is to be included in the popular group at St. Mark's, with the Lions as her main target for standing out. Meszaros turned Lisbeth into something equal parts eerie and darkly funny, making her stand out in a way her character didn't want to.

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Lisbeth's missing brow is not only a constant visual marker for her "otherness"; instead, it also emphasizes her need to search for a new community to fill the void she felt after losing her faith after her father's death. Throughout the first six episodes, Lisbeth carefully observes and copies the popular girls, such as their clothes, mannerisms, and social rules, but she still fails to fully blend in. If anything, she is still considered an "alien" next to the rest of the team.

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The eyebrow-less choice for Lisbeth also ties into her backstory. The Body Episode 1 established that Lisbeth comes from a world of serpent-handling and extreme faith. In fact, her pale skin and bare brows already create a snake-like presence that matches the character who owns pet snakes and who later weaponizes religious language and group dynamics for her own survival.

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The Body Episode 7 fully showcased Lisbeth's intention to blend in and effect overall change by actively wearing makeup as part of her effort to blend in with the Lions, which is an exact example of failed imitation that the psychological drama uses to keep her unsettling.

The narrative circumstances also played a role in her decision to undergo a physical change because it came after her mother tried to pull her back to West Virginia. Lisbeth moved in with Anya, which meant she became deeply embedded in the very group she had been trying to imitate in the first place.

The penultimate episode also showed her dressing more like the other girls. When Elise told her she looked like a "rat with makeup on," it reinforced her sense of not fitting in. The fact that the drawn-on eyebrows were visible only amplified her creepiness, despite the attempt being clearly legible.

At this point in the story, it also fits her larger survivalist logic. Lisbeth is no longer just angling for a spot on the team; she is trying to lock in a place inside Anya's household and the group's social circle after her own family collapses. It's worth noting that Lisbeth blackmailed her way onto the Lions, forcing Anya to recruit her in exchange for the secrecy of what happened to Grace. Cosmetic conformity is another tool Lisbeth uses to blend in, just like blackmail, to position herself as useful and valuable.

What Geena Meszaros Looks Like In Her Other Roles Is a Sign of Her Commitment

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Geena Meszaros' normal appearance, with full, natural eyebrows, makes Lisbeth's bare-brow look in The Body feel more deliberate and, at times, unsettling. Off-screen and in previous work, Meszaros is a conventional young actress. Her notable credits include playing Lily in Prime Video's High School in 2022, Oatmeal Beth in Netflix's Wayward, and supporting roles in films like The Order in 2024.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Meszaros confirmed that she had to go grocery shopping with no eyebrows during filming, underscoring her commitment to the role:

"You don’t understand the difficulties of weekends during filming when I had to go grocery shopping with no eyebrows."

The physical commitment and maintenance, combined with her eight-week dance boot camp, sit inside a larger pattern of commitment for her role rather than a one-time makeup trick for an eight-episode series on Netflix.

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The same actress who looks ordinary in Wayward uses the absence of a basic facial feature to keep Lisbeth slightly off, even when she is trying hardest to fit in. Although Episode 7 tried to "fix" her physical imbalance with forced makeup, it did not restore the face viewers knew from Meszaros's other appearances because it only highlighted the imitation.

All in all, Meszaros's normal look is evidence that the unsettling version she produced is a choice she sustained across production, which is exactly the kind of commitment that turns a lone detail into one of the show's most effective tools for making failed belonging feel creepy.