Elise Zakaria's (Sara Boustany) fake seizure at the end of The Body Episode 3 has deeper meaning, and there is a compelling reason for it: her complicated feelings for Anya. Netflix's latest psychological drama introduced Elise as the sharp-tongued, unapologetic co-captain of the Lions dance team at St. Mark's Catholic School. As Anya Butler's close confidante, she is similar to her in that she says exactly what she thinks, pushes boundaries, and refuses to hide who she really is, even in a strict Catholic environment. The Body Episode 1 established that Elise's closest relationship is with Anya, the school's queen bee. It was also strongly hinted that their friendship already carries a clear sense of attraction.

The pair's close friendship took a major turn when Lisbeth Anderson (Geena Meszaros) entered the picture. Lisbeth and Anya forged a strong bond by being in cahoots with each other to drive Grace home after her collapse during the Halloween party, leaving her for dead instead of asking for help from the authorities. That shared secret created an immediate, intense bond between Anya and Lisbeth. Anya began confiding in Lisbeth more than in Elise, and Lisbeth quickly started leveraging the situation to secure a place on the team and elevate her social standing. Elise watched this closeness grow and felt both jealous and shut out.

Netflix’s The Body Indicates Why Elise Fakes A Seizure In Episode 3

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Elise's jealousy and sense of displacement toward Anya and Lisbeth's close friendship paved the way for her unexpected move in The Body. At the end of Episode 3, Elise pretended to see Grace (Sofia Wylie) on the cross and faked a seizure in the aisle.

The performance was calculated, considering she winked directly at Anya while being carried out by Father Franklin. It's worth noting that this is not a genuine vision or medical event. Instead, Elise orchestrated a fake seizure to regain Anya's attention and remind Anya that she's still the one who truly saw her.

At this point in the story, Lisbeth has been pushing a supernatural explanation to get her and Anya out of trouble. She told everyone in the Lions dance team that the Devil or Grace's spirit is involved after the Halloween initiation ritual went wrong (but the truth is she just took ecstasy and went into a coma). As a result, a placebo effect seemingly spread throughout the dance team, as they were bonding around shared nightmares and suspicions toward what truly happened to Grace.

Circling back to Elise, faking the seizure let her insert herself into the group's "visions" story, which Lisbeth has been manipulating from the outset. It also caught Anya's attention, and her "wink" at the end reinforced the idea that Elise genuinely believed everything was staged.

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Ultimately, Elise wanted to reassert her role as Anya's primary confidante and co-captain rather than allowing Lisbeth to pull Anya further into the cover-up and social dynamic.

The Body Episode 5 pulled back the curtain on Elise's deception. During a weekend at Anya's country house for a rehearsal weekend, Lisbeth took control of a ritual to erase the demonic influence they summoned during the Halloween party. Elise, who was finally fed up with the hysteria, tried to snap everyone out of it by admitting she fabricated her earlier seizure. She told them she made it up to mess with Anya.

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Lisbeth, a known manipulator, reframed Elise's admission as proof that the Devil might have already possessed her, pointing out that Satan is a "great deceiver." The girls restrained Elise, pinned her to the floor, and attempted to exorcise her while she insisted she was not possessed. Later that night, a snake appeared in the house, and Lisbeth killed it with an axe. The snake's presence was pinned directly to Elise, prompting her to leave.

Elise's departure, combined with Lisbeth's manipulation, underscored how completely Lisbeth has taken control of the group and their beliefs. Isolating Elise was part of her grand plan to be fully close with Anya.

Is Elise Gay In The Body?

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The Body Episode 1 established that Elise is openly queer. During the infamous Halloween party fiasco, Elise and Anya became sexually intimate. Elise wanted more, considering she tried to kiss Anya properly and was ready to treat what they have as something real. However, Anya pulled away, denied any attraction to women, and later insisted Elise is "like her sister." This denial hurt Elise because she was already in love with Anya at the time.

Elise's desire to have a romantic relationship with Anya, rather than secret hookups or sharing Anya with her boyfriend, Steven, cemented that her feelings were genuine. Anya, however, is closeted and fighting her own feelings for Elise amid heavy Catholic guilt, peer pressure, and her relationship with Steven.

The Body Episode 4 showed Anya's sexual awakening when she tried to be intimate with herself, but couldn't hit it off when looking at Steven's picture. Instead, she was turned on by Elise's image, further complicating her inner desires and sexuality.

So Do Elise & Anya Get Close To Hooking Up?

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Following their almost-hookup at the Halloween party in The Body Episode 1, Anya and Elise became intimate with each other multiple times, with their intimacy deepening each time. However, their relationship became more complicated as the show progressed.

While Anya initially distanced herself from Elise after what happened during the rehearsal weekend in Episode 5, the co-captains reconnected in The Body Episode 6. They shared a hotel room and grew closer while discussing Lisbeth and Anya's visions before performing a charged dance that nearly ended in a kiss. Ultimately, they became intimate in their hotel room, fully cementing their attraction toward each other.

The Body Episode 7 then established that Anya and Elise are secretly together, hooking up regularly within the confines of St. Mark's Catholic School. The pair's chemistry was off the charts to the point that they even kissed in front of Steven before being intimate again in Anya's room.