Missing You: Here's Why Josh Had to Leave Kat

Missing You's longstanding mystery revolves around why Kat's soon-to-be husband, Josh Buchanan, suddenly went missing 11 years ago.

The new Netflix thriller is a five-episode series based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name. It follows British detective Kat Donovan as she seeks to discover the truth behind her father's death and why her fiancé disappeared.

Missing You: Josh’s Connection to Kat’s New Case Explained

Rosalind Eleazar & Ashley Walters

Missing You established that Kat Donovan and Josh Buchanan had a happy relationship, but it all changed after Kat's father, Clint, died in 2013.

After Clint's death, Josh suddenly leaves Kat without saying anything to her, and this mystery has haunted the British detective all this time.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Kat comes across Josh's dating profile on an app called Mystery Cupid in 2024, reawakening her desire to reunite with him and gain closure.

It is later revealed that Mystery Cupid is a front for a catfishing ring used to scam wealthy and desperate individuals, and Josh's profile is fake.

Coincidentally, Kat is tasked to investigate this new case.

Kat tracks Josh down and learns that he lived in a rural home with his young daughter.

After she proves Josh's innocence and non-involvement with the catfishing ring, Kat decides to try to have a fresh start with him, and a happy ending for the pair seems plausible.

Why Josh Left Kat: Missing You Twist Explained

Missing You Episode 5 unpacked the truth behind Josh's departure from Kat's life 11 years ago.

It was unveiled that Josh accidentally stabbed and killed Kat's dad, Clint Donovan, but he had a good reason as to why he did it.

While Clint was presented as a good man throughout the series, he also hid a dark secret: he had an affair with a man named Parker for 14 years.

During the night of his death, Kat's friend and Josh's roommate Aqua (played by Missing You star Mary Malone) saw Clint and Parker having an intimate moment in an alley, prompting Clint to chase Aqua down back into her home.

He confronted Aqua, warning her not to tell Kat about what she saw.

After he saw Kat calling Aqua, Clint became aggressive, leading Aqua to grab a knife to defend her. Josh arrived to help Aqua pacify Clint, but he ended up accidentally stabbing him instead, leading to his death.

Detective Sergeant Stagger, Kat's mentor and Clint's friend, arrived on the scene, but he was too late. Stagger knew Josh was innocent, so he orchestrated a plan for another criminal, Monte Leburne, to take the fall for Clint's murder.

They saw it as the right opportunity for Kat to stop digging since Monte was already set to be convicted of multiple murders for life imprisonment.

Kat, meanwhile, tapped her new colleague, Charlie, to look into the fingerprint on the murder weapon that was used to kill Clint, and they later found out that it belonged to Josh.

Josh came clean to tell Kat everything that had happened. The thriller series ended with Kat, still shocked, reaching for Josh's hands. She seems ready to accept what he did because she finally understood it was an accident.

All episodes of Missing You are streaming on Netflix.