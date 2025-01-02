Following the debut of Netflix's Missing You, fans are eager to learn more about one of its young stars, Mary Malone.

Released on Netflix on New Year's Day 2025, Missing You highlights a detective who finds her fiance on a dating app over a decade after he went missing. Part of the supporting cast is Mary Malone, a UK-based actor who comes to Hollywood with a myriad of skills under her belt.

After taking three years of Acting and Contemporary Theatre classes at the East 15 Acting School (2017-20) at the University of Essex, she took her talents to Hollywood over the last half-decade.

Mary Malone - Actress Biography Details

Netflix

Mary is a Rising Trans Actor

Mary Malone is making a name for herself as a rising trans star in Hollywood. She is also still going through her transition, as detailed in a lengthy post on a GoFundMe page she set up.

Lamenting the trans healthcare system in the United Kingdom, she reached out to fans asking if they could "contribute any amount to [her] fund, or to support through sharing" the link to her page:

"Hello, my name is Mary Malone and I am an actress and artist from Suffolk, raising money to support my gender-affirming healthcare. This support will help keep me safe & further me on my transition journey. The state of the UK trans healthcare means I am unable to access these life changing and saving treatments through the NHS. Due to this, I’m asking for your support. I would be extremely grateful if you could contribute any amount to my fund, or to support through sharing. Fundraising is the only option for lots of people so please give generously to others in need. Thank you!"

Mary’s Biggest Project Yet was Doctor Who

While Malone only has eight credits to date on her IMDb page, she already has an appearance on one of the biggest sci-fi hits of the modern era — Doctor Who.

She joined the Doctor Who-niverse with a role in 2023's Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road. This project featured her as Trudy, one of Ruby Sunday's best friends, who sang vocals in the same band as Ruby with Ruby playing the keyboard.

Malone celebrated her appearance in the show on Instagram, thanking fans for "all the love [and] support" she received in the time after the episode debuted.

After first appearing on screen starting in 2021, some of her other major credits include roles in Chivalry, The Prince, and Vera.

Mary Has a Background in Musical Theatre

Outside of acting, Malone has an extensive background in music and dance. Some of the styles of dance she has in her repertoire include jazz dancing and contemporary dance, and she is proficient in jazz singing and piano as well (as listed on her Spotlight profile).

She is also a skilled performer in other areas, listing herself as an actor/singer and a clown. Other listed skills include commedia dell'arte, musical theater, physical theater, and puppetry.

She recently got to show off some of these skills during a run in a production of Fangirls, which ran through the West End in the United Kingdom in mid-2024.

Malone posted regularly about her experience in the show on Instagram, including her interactions with fans and behind-the-scenes looks at rehearsals.

Fangirls Cast & Crew Praised Mary Malone’s Work

Through Malone's work in Hollywood, she has already earned praise and respect from those she's worked with.

Speaking with The Pink News about her work in Missing You, co-star Richard Armitage described working with her as "a revelation" while praising Malone for bringing more to her character in the show than in the book on which the series is based:

"It has been a revelation working with Mary. In the book, [Aqua] is a slightly less evolved character. [She] brings something incredible to a character we don’t often see on TV."

He noted how it was "an absolute pleasure to get to know her" through their experience together, pointing out one of her scenes which was particularly "heartbreaking:"

"It has been an absolute pleasure to get to know her and chat to her about what her route through life and into drama. There is a scene in episode five where she is heartbreaking. So, kudos to Mary."

Writer Victoria Asare-Archer echoed those sentiments, explaining how much differently her character was realized in 2024 than the way she was originally written:

"That character was written over 10 years ago, and the way we portray transgender characters has evolved since then. We were very thoughtful about working with Mary Malone, the actress, and working with various groups to make sure that Aqua felt honest, truthful, sympathetic and sensitive."

Describing Malone as "wonderful," Asare-Archer noted how the actress was "great at washing off the darkness" during her time on screen:

"Obviously, with all Harlan’s characters, dark things happen, but our job was to make sure those happen in a way that didn’t feel exploitative and felt true to the modern world. Mary was great in helping to bring that to life. [She] was wonderful, she would do the most intense, dark scenes then skip off set smiling. She was great at washing off the darkness in a way that felt very true to Aqua as a character."

Mary is an Avid Painter

On top of all of her on-screen skills, one of Malone's other big passions is painting.

Malone first shared a picture of her art in March 2016, showing off an acrylic painting done on a canvas background with the title "Mum in cling film." That painting can be seen below:

In May 2017, she shared a painting titled "Screamer," for which she used a mix media style of painting on canvas.

Another painting from April 2017 was painted with acrylics on a canvas background as Malone titled it "Three Heads:"

How to Follow Mary Malone Online

Those looking to follow Mary Malone on social media can do so through her Instagram page (@marymalone___).

Missing You is now streaming on Netflix.