Cobra Kai Season 6 is filled with veterans and newcomers to the Karate Kid franchise, falling into a wide range of ages and generations.

Netflix is 10 episodes into its 15-episode slate for Cobra Kai Season 6, which is littered with stars from back in the day along with the modern era. The series continues the story that first kicked off in 1984's The Karate Kid, allowing the adventure to evolve into something new after 40 years of action.

As of writing, fans are diving into the mayhem unveiled in Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2, including the Sekai Taikai tournament.

Ages of Every Main Character & Actor in Cobra Kai Season 6

Ralph Macchio - Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio was the original leading man in 1984's The Karate Kid as Daniel LaRusso, and he continues his run as the iconic protagonist in Cobra Kai.

Macchio just celebrated his 63rd birthday on November 4 after starring in The Karate Kid when he was 22 years old. Based on the timeline in the movies and the Cobra Kai show, Daniel LaRusso is about 51 years old when Season 6 starts.

William Zabka - Johnny Lawrence

William Zabka

Returning to the franchise alongside Macchio is fellow Karate Kid veteran William Zabka, whose Johnny Lawrence served as a core antagonist in the original movie.

Zabka is 59 years old in real life as the events of Cobra Kai Season 6 unfold. As for his character, considering the journey he has taken opposite Daniel LaRusso, he is presumed to be about 51 years old as well.

Courtney Henggeler - Amanda LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler

Courtney Henggeler took her place in the Karate Kid saga starting in Cobra Kai Season 1, playing the role of Amanda LaRusso, Daniel's loving wife.

While Henggeler is 45 years old in real life as of 2024, her character's age in the series is unknown. She is presumed to be close in age to her husband, but nothing has been confirmed as of Season 6.

Xolo Maridueña - Miguel Diaz

Xolo Maridueña

Before taking the spotlight in the DC Universe as Blue Beetle, Xolo Maridueña made a name for himself on Cobra Kai. In this series, he plays Miguel Diaz, Johnny's first student at the Cobra Kai dojo.

Maridueña is 23 years old as of June 2024, although he plays a slightly younger character in Cobra Kai, with Miguel being about 17 years old in Season 6.

Tanner Buchanan - Robby Keene

Tanner Buchanan

Continuing the legacy of the Cobra Kai dojo is Robby Keene's Tanner Buchanan, Johnny's son and a former rival of Miguel.

Buchanan's character is approximately 17 years old in Cobra Kai Season 6, although he is considerably older at age 25 in the real world.

Mary Mouser - Samantha LaRusso

Mary Mouser

Mary Mouser's Samantha LaRusso is a key supporting player in Cobra Kai Season 6 as Daniel's daughter and Miguel's love interest. She is also a karate expert after her father trained her for years in the discipline.

Just like the rest of her young co-stars, Mouser plays a character far younger than she is, as Samatha is about 17 years old. This marks a full decade between actor and character, as Mouser is 28 years old.

Jacob Bertrand - Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Jacob Bertrand

Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (portrayed by Jacob Bertrand) formerly fought at the Cobra Kai dojo before taking his talents to the Miyagi-do Dojo as of Season 6.

Moskowitz is yet another young character in this series who is about 17 years old. Meanwhile, Bertrand joins his fellow castmates in being aged down, as he is 24 years old as of writing.

Gianni DeCenzo - Demetri Alexopoulos

Gianni DeCenzo

Demetri Alexopoulos is a fighter with the Miyagi-do dojo and is going off to further his studies at MIT in Boston, Massachusetts. The character is portrayed by Gianni DeCenzo.

While DeCenzo is enjoying life at age 22 in the real world, his Cobra Kai character is in the same 17-year-old age range as many of his other co-stars.

Martin Kove - John Kreese

Martin Kove

Returning to reprise his role as former Cobra Kai dojo leader John Kreese is Martin Kove, who was first introduced in 1984's The Karate Kid.

While Kreese is 72 years old, Kove is more than half a decade older at 78.

Peyton List - Tory Nichols

Peyton List

Peyton List continues her run of stardom in Cobra Kai as Tory Nichols, who transferred from Miyagi-do to Cobra Kai after her mother's death.

While she joins the large group of 17-year-old high-schoolers in this series, List is one of the older actors of the bunch at age 26.

Peyton List is also famous for a role in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 that was cut.

Vanessa Rubio - Carmen Diaz

Vanessa Rubio

Vanessa Rubio plays a key role in Cobra Kai Season 6 as Carmen Diaz, better known as Miguel Diaz's mother and Johnny Lawrence's boyfriend.

Diaz is 35 years old within the confines of the show, marking a five-year age difference between her and the 40-year-old Rubio.

Thomas Ian Griffith - Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith

Recently revealed to be the man sponsoring the Iron Dragons dojo is secondary antagonist Terry Silver, portrayed by Thomas Ian Griffith.

Silver plays things a little differently from his co-stars by portraying somebody slightly older than him, as the actor is 62 years old while his character is about 70-72 years old.

Dallas Dupree Young - Kenny Payne

Dallas Dupree Young

One of Cobra Kai's youngest cast members is Dallas Dupree Young, who takes on an important supporting role as Kenny Payne.

While Young is just entering adulthood at 18 years old, he revisits his younger years as his character is only 14 years old in Season 6.

Brandon H. Lee - Kwon Jae-Sung

Brandon H. Lee

Cobra Kai star Brandon H. Lee portrays Kwon Jae-Sung, one of Kreese's students who represented the Cobra Kai dojo at the Sekai Taikai.

In the real world, Lee is a 26-year-old adult, although his Netflix character is about 17 or 18 years old.

The first two parts of Cobra Kai Season 6 are streaming on Netflix. Part 3 is expected to debut on February 13, 2025.