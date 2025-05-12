Who Is Kat in MobLand? Janet McTeer’s Dangerous New Character Explained

MobLand is raising the stakes by introducing Janet McTeer's Kat McAllister, another major player in London's crime underworld who could play a crucial role in the show's power hierarchy. Set in modern-day London, the gripping crime thriller series from Paramount+ continues the ongoing war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, as it came to a breaking point after Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) decided to abduct Seraphina and Brendan Harrigan to send a statement.

MobLand Episode 7, The Crossroads," confirmed Seraphina's fate by showing her alive alongside her elder brother, but they were in a precarious situation after being kidnapped.

This prompted Conrad Harrigan (the patriarch of the Harrigans, played by Pierce Brosnan) to send his fixer, Harry de Souza (Tom Hardy), to save them both. However, the circumstances are much more complicated since the Mexican cartel has them, confirming that they are working with the Stevensons.

Paramount+

As a last-ditch effort to save Conrad's children, Harry went out of his way to call in a favor from someone higher up in the crime echelon: Kat McCallister (Janet McTeer).

Not much is known about Kat McCallister in MobLand, but her introduction suggests she is not to be messed with, considering her vast connection to the crime underworld and her wealthy lifestyle (for context, she flies in a private plane).

Harry's phone call with Kat was more than enough to put an end to the Mexican cartel's chainsaw-wielding assassination of Seraphina, but it didn't end well for Brendan (read more about the Harrigan's complex family tree in MobLand).

After Kat saved Seraphina, she told Harry that he owed her a favor, and this could come into play in either the final three episodes of MobLand or in a potential Season 2.

MobLand is a gritty drama about an explosive conflict between two crime families, anchored by twists and unexpected betrayals from their inner circles.

The series has a star-studded cast led by Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Tom Hardy as Harry de Souza, Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan de Souza, Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Anson Boon as Tommy Harrigan, Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan, and Daniel Betts as Brendan Harrigan.

How Kat's Arrival Impacts MobLand Season 1 & Beyond

Paramount+

The dynamic between Harry de Souza and Kat McCallister in MobLand Episode 7 suggests that the two characters already have a long history and even some mutual respect.

Harry's decision to contact Kat appears to imply that she is her last resort. He could've also realized that she is the only person in the MobLand universe who can help him quickly.

As to why Kat said yes to his favor, Kat is aware Harry is a valuable ally who can get things done for her, and she could use him in a future job or whenever her back is against the wall.

MobLand Episode 7's ending suggests that Kat and Harry's partnership will play a significant role moving forward, but it remains to be seen how Conrad would react to what Harry did (considering Conrad is Harry's actual boss).

It is possible that Conrad and Kat may even be at odds, which could cause further conflict down the line. For now, the Harrigans must focus on defeating the Stevensons, mainly because the power grab in modern-day London is still in the cards.