MobLand's New Twist Makes a Mess Out of Its Family Tree According to Prevailing Theory

MobLand delivered another twist that could change what fans know about the Harrigan family. The Tom Hardy-led Paramount+ crime series focuses on the complex family drama of the Harrigans as they try to navigate an all-out gang war against the Stevensons in modern-day London.

As one of the powerful crime families, some would think that the Harrigans are a solid unit, but MobLand Season 1 has slowly shown the cracks within its inner circle that could prove its downfall, such as Maeve's (Helen Mirren) blatant manipulation of her husband Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), the growing tension between Harry da Souza (Tom Hardy) and Bella Harrigan (Lara Pulver), and Eddie's reckless actions that led to an all-out gang war.

MobLand Episode 8 revealed another unexpected bombshell after Maeve told Kevin (Paddy Considine) about her "other brother," igniting speculation that this missing Harrigan may have been hiding in plain sight.

Who Is Kevin's Other Brother In Mobland?

Paramount+

MobLand took things too far for the Harrigans after Episode 7 showcased the brutal death of Conrad and Maeve's eldest son, Brendan Harrigan. While Seraphina ended up surviving the chaos, it was made clear that there are lasting ramifications for the family.

While discussing the late Brendan Harrigan in Episode 8 and being cautious about Seraphina's potential heel turn against the family, Maeve told Kevin that either he or his brother would eventually take over Conrad. When Kevin corrects her that Brendan is already dead, Maeve tells him that she is talking about his "other brother," sending Kevin into a chaotic outburst.

Kevin's outrage implies that he is aware of who this other brother is, but it is still shrouded in secrecy in the eyes of viewers. Kevin's angry reaction could also stem from the fact that this is the first time he is hearing about his other brother, meaning that the next episodes could see him search for the truth.

Paramount+

A prevailing theory about the identity of Kevin's other brother in MobLand claims that the mystery man is Eddie Harrigan (aka his presumed son). By looking at things from a different point of view, it makes sense as to why this could be the case.

Right before the exchange between Maeve and Kevin, Conrad and Bella (Kevin's wife) are seen in a tense conversation. Given that their conversation ends with Conrad telling Bella to "don't forget who [she] belongs to," suggesting both of them were romantically involved with one another in the past.

This potential reveal essentially throws a curveball to the already established Harrigan family tree of MobLand since it completely changes the dynamic of everyone within the circle, which could lead to drastic ramifications for the ongoing war.

How Kevin's Other Brother Twist Changes Mobland's Dynamic

Paramount+

Based on the clues from MobLand's new episode, it is safe to assume that the ones who know the secret tied to Kevin's other brother are Maeve, Conrad, Bella, and even Kevin himself.

It is still unknown why Maeve chose to trigger Kevin with the "other brother" comment, but this could be part of her grand plan to take down the Harrigans from within and be the sole ruler of their criminal empire.

Maeve could've been aware of Conrad and Bella's sexual dynamic in the past, and she could be using Eddie as leverage toward her path to revenge against Conrad, Bella, and even Kevin. She may be angry toward Kevin because he might've decided to keep the secret, and this act could've cemented that he chose his father over his mother then.

Eddie being revealed as Kevin's other brother also makes sense because MobLand has already established that the pair has been hostile to one another from the start.