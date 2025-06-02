MobLand Star Confirms What Actually Happened to Eddie In the Finale

MobLand's Season 1 finale (Episode 10) revealed what truly happened to Eddie Harrigan (Anson Boon) after mysteriously disappearing. Paramount+'s gripping crime drama series introduced viewers to the Harrigans, a complex family atop the hierarchy of South London's crime world.

At the center of the conflict in MobLand is the controversial war between the Harrigans and Stevensons, with both families vying for power in modern-day London's crime world. As the Harrigans' fixer, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) oversees the conflict and ensures that the Harrigans will come out on top. However, things are more complicated than they seem due to various twists and turns within the complex crime underbelly of London, and Eddie is one of the crucial moving pieces in the grand scheme of things.

What Happened to Eddie In MobLand?

Paramount+

Within the controversial Harrigan family tree, Eddie Harrigan stood out because his reckless actions of killing Tommy Stevenson essentially launched the brutal gang war between the Harrigans and Stevensons in MobLand.

It was later revealed that Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren) manipulated Eddie into killing Tommy to test the family and see if they could come out on top against the Stevensons. MobLand Episode 8 dropped a major twist involving Eddie after it hinted that he is not the son of Kevin Harrigan (Paddy Considine).

MobLand's Season 1 finale confirmed that Eddie is actually the son of Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and that Kevin is his half-brother. It turned out that Conrad and his mother, Bella (Lara Pulver), had an affair in the past.

While Kevin was already aware of this, Eddie learned the truth from Maeve (while she was in prison) after she tried to convince him that they could rule as Kings and Queens of the Harrigans by ordering him to eliminate Harry and Seraphina Harrigan (Mandeep Dhillon) from the equation. A stunned Eddie left the prison, but there was a sense that he had found a new reason to live because he was in the running to run the Harrigan empire someday.

After learning about his real father (read more about the Harrigan's complex family tree in MobLand), a much more confident yet dangerous Eddie confronted Bella about the fact that she kept the truth from him. Although Bella assured Eddie that she truly loves him no matter what, a frustrated Eddie choked her before saying, "Nobody lies to me anymore."

Kiko eventually came in to pull Eddie off Bella, but she told him to leave her son alone. Despite his brutal move, Eddie's actions toward Bella were understandable because he felt betrayed his whole life and did not see that coming. It was also worth noting that he isn't sure who to trust anymore, especially after being manipulated by Maeve.

Does Eddie Die In MobLand?

Paramount+

While MobLand Episode 10 tied up most of the loose ends (to recap, Harry and Kevin successfully killed Richie Stevenson, thus ending the grueling gang war), Eddie's fate was left hanging in the air after he suddenly disappeared. The scene where Eddie choked Bella was the last time viewers saw him in the finale, leaving everyone to wonder if he died or left for good.

In an interview with TV Insider, Anson Boon confirmed what happened to Eddie after choking Bella in the Season 1 finale, revealing that he ran away because "he's [going to] take some time to regroup" before he eventually confronts Kevin:

"I think that what happened with him and Bella was so soon. He went straight from that prison, that meeting with Maeve, to Bella. So it was like a real instinctual reaction, and it was just a gut reaction to it…. Like I say, he couldn’t stop himself. He was so overcome. But perhaps, he ran away. Zosia has given him a punch to the stomach, so she’s kind of taking the wind out of him. He’s gonna take some time to regroup before he eventually sees his brother, I guess, Kevin… yeah, before he sees him again. So perhaps he’ll have time to collect his thoughts and evaluate what his next move is."

Eddie's off-the-grid status is quite normal, considering that he was overwhelmed by the major revelations he learned. Given that he is a Harrigan, it's possible that he is aware of the different safehouses of the crime family and is hiding there.

Based on his comments, Eddie also seems to have a bone to pick with his former dad-now-brother, Kevin, especially after their tumultuous relationship established in Season 1.

In a separate interview with Men's Journal, Boon teased Eddie's mindset after "fleeing" the scene in MobLand's Season 1 finale, pointing out that he has no idea who to trust anymore, so he "needs some time to be on his own:"

"I think he is fleeing, and I think he just needs some time to be on his own. I think Eddie is thinking about his next move, because who do you trust anymore? The only person that he really thought he could definitely trust was his grandmother [Helen Mirren's Maeve] because she's always saying the right thing to him. And then he finds out he's not even blood-related to her!"

As Eddie embraces his new identity, a potential MobLand Season 2 sets the stage for his eventual growth, and it will be exciting to see how his confrontation with the other members of the Harrigan family will be shown.