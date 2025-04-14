MobLand Just Confirmed Who Killed Tommy

A key plot point early in MobLand is the death of Tommy Stevenson, but who killed him is something that was kept a mystery.

The new Paramount+ crime drama, starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Tom Hardy, focuses on two crime families in the heart of London who become embroiled in an all-out gang war as they encroach on each other's territories.

The Harrigans are on one side of the show's central criminal conflict, while the Stevensons are on the other, squaring off and hoping tensions do not boil over into anything more violent than they need to be.

What Happened to Tommy In Mobland?

While things happen in MobLand before Tommy Stevenson's death, his untimely demise is a flashpoint in the series.

To end Episode 1 of the hit Paramount+ crime drama, Felix Edwards' character is revealed to have gone missing, having last been seen during a late-night clash with the reckless, young Eddie Harrigan.

Edwards plays Tommy, the son of crime boss Richie Stevenson. Richie's new Stevenson Gang is a new up-and-coming crime outfit trying to put its stamp on the streets of South London, slowly encroaching on the territory of the long-standing Harrigan family (read more about the Harrigan family here).

While trying to take in a night on the town to close Episode 1, Tommy crosses paths with Eddie (who was with a separate group of friends). Both sons of rival gang leaders, Tommy and Eddie, engage in a game of chest-puffing, attempting to show whose clan deserves to run the South London streets.

The pair eventually settle things down, deciding to put their differences aside and embark on an evening of partying together.

Fans get glimpses of the night out with the two as they embark on a drug-riddled jaunt about the U.K. capital. The show cuts to black, though, before anything further can happen, picking up with Tommy missing and rumors that somebody killed him.

As Eddie was the last person Tommy was seen with, he instantly became suspect number one; however, the Stevenson gang held off on throwing about such accusations, knowing the gang war that would prevent them from lobbing that sort of grenade the Harrigans' way.

Did Eddie Kill Tommy? Who Did It

Speculation surrounding Tommy Stevenson's disappearance continues for a couple of episodes after the season premiere, with whispers about what exactly happened to the Stevenson heir swirling around London's seedy criminal underbelly.

However, the young Londoner's fate is officially confirmed in Episode 3, as Tom Hardy's Harry finally uncovers the truth.

Hardy's character is an English fixer brought in by the Harrigans to preserve the sanctity of their criminal empire. He discovers what happened to Tommy thanks to a knuckle-breaking quote/unquote interrogation session with local club owner Valjon (played by Peter Ferdinando).

After some battering and bruising from Hardy's Harry, Valjon reveals that he knows what happened to the young Stevenson boy, as he helped dispose of the body.

It turns out that Tommy was killed by Eddie on their late night out in Episode 1. Eddie had paid Valjon to leave them his club to 'take care' of the Stevenson boy, and when Valjon returned, Tommy was lying on the ground with dozens of stab wounds all over his body.

This prompts Harry to call Richie Stevenson and deliver the news of what happened to his son on that fateful night in London, although he is not entirely truthful about the matter.

Instead of telling Richie it was Eddie who was responsible for Tommy's death, he delivers the South London crime boss his son's remains and says it was Valjon who did the deed.

The fake Valjon story turns Richie's focus away from the Harrigans (at least for now) after he had thought they were the ones behind the death of his son.

However, this will surely come back to bite Harry and the Harrigans. Even if the Harrigan clan punishes Eddie for lashing out this way, Richie will want revenge if he finds out what happened.

With some of the teases of full-on gang warfare coming in the rest of ModLand Season 1, it seems that Richie will eventually uncover the truth surrounding who killed Tommy and be out for blood once again.