MobLand Series Family Tree - Every Main Harrigan Relative

It can be confusing getting one's head around the Harrigan crime family at the center of Paramount+'s MobLand.

The new crime drama from Top Boy creator Ronan Bennett tells the tale of a fictitious criminal family working in the streets of London embroiled in a fierce battle with a rival gang working outside of the law.

The series, originally developed as a prequel to Showtime's beloved Ray Donovan, stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and even Venom actor Tom Hardy in a gripping fight for territory in the Big Smoke.

The MobLand Harrigan Family Tree Explained

Paramount+

Pierce Brosnan - Conrad Harrigan

Paramount+

Leading the Harrigan crime family is patriarch Conrad Harrigan (played by Black Bag star Pierce Brosnan). Conrad leads the Irish crime family with an iron fist, willing to do anything to further his criminal pursuits.

Seeing as Brosnan's character sits at the head of the Harrigan family, he is also the tippy-top of the Harrigan family tree. He is married to Helen Mirren's Maeve Harrigen and the father of Kevin (Paddy Considine) and Brendan (Daniel Betts).

Helen Mirren - Maeve Harrigan

Paramount+

Sitting next to Pierce Brosnan's Conrad Harrigan at the head of the Harrigan family crime family is Helen Mirren (read more about some of Mirren's other recent work here) as the alluring and dangerous Maeve Harrigan. Meave is the wife of Conrad and mother to their two boys, Kevin and Brendan.

While Brosnan's trigger-happy Conrad is not to be trifled with, Mirren's Maeve is almost more dangerous. Maeve has a way with her words, knowing how to use her influence to get exactly what she wants. She has even used this intoxicating way about her on her husband, something that remains a point of contention between the two.

Paddy Considine - Kevin Harrigan

Paramount+

Paddy Considine brings to life the eldest Harrigan son, Kevin, in MobLand. Kevin is the oldest of the two Harrigan kids, the husband of Lara Pulver's Bella Harrigan and the father of Eddie Harrigan. Kevin's parents are Conrad and Maeve, and his younger brother is Brendan Harrigan.

Kevin is loyal to his mother and father, working closely with the family's criminal endeavors. However, Kevin's sights may be set beyond the bounds of his role as Conrad's right-hand man, which could spell doom for the entire family.

Lara Pulver - Bella Harrigan

Paramount+

Bella Harrigan (played by Lara Pulver) is the first entry on this list not related to the Harrigans by blood; however, she has become just as big a part of the criminal family as anyone else. Bella is married to Kevin, with whom she has one child, the rebellious Eddie.

Whether she likes it or not, Bella is now privy to the Harrigan's illicit affairs, making her a part of their criminal empire and their ongoing war with the Stevensons.

Anson Boon - Eddie Harrigan

Paramount+

Anson Boon's Eddie Harrigen is the lowest branch currently on the Harrigan family tree (at least as seen in the series). He marks the first generation of the renowned crime family, being the son of Bella and Kevin and the grandson of Conrad and Meave.

Eddie grew up in a world where his family was atop London's criminal underworld. This has developed an air of invisibility about the young man, making him cocky and reckless (something that may ultimately be the Harrigans' undoing).

Mandeep Dhillon - Seraphina

Paramount+

Mandeep Dhillon (played by Seraphina) is a stray branch on the Harrigan family tree, but that does not make her any less important to the happenings of the new Paramount+ series. Dhillon's character is Conrad's third child, the result of another relationship outside of his marriage with Maeve.

Despite not being a full-blown Herrigan like her half-brothers, Seraphina is still valued in the crime family hierarchy, even if she may not be aware of the full extent of their criminal activities.

Daniel Betts - Brendan

Paramount+

The last and youngest of the Harrigan kids is Daniel Betts' Brendan. Brendan is Conrad and Maeve's youngest son and the younger brother of Paddy Considine's Kevin. Unlike his brother, he is not married and has no kids.

Brendan is still involved in the family business but does not have as significant a role as his brother, which makes him wonder why he always comes as a second thought to his other siblings.