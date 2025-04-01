1923 Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Here's What Has Leaked About the Finale

Based on statements actors have made and released plot details, a lot of 1923's long-awaited series finale can already be put together even though it has not been released yet.

1923 set a Paramount+ record before Season 2 premiered on the streaming platform. The show, which follows the Dutton family as they navigate life in Montana just after World War I, only has one episode remaining as of writing.

The previous episode (Season 2, Episode 6) was released on Sunday, March 30, and included multiple guest stars. The finale, which will be Episode 7, is set to premiere on Sunday, April 6.

What Will Happen in 1923 Season 2 Episode 7? Finale Spoiler Details

Many of 1923's main actors have already commented on the series finale, but the official synopsis for the episode has also been revealed.

According to the synopsis, the finale (which will be a 2-hour supersized episode that will essentially play like a movie) will include "Alexandra [braving] the cold," while also focusing on Spencer and if he will "return at the train station:"

"Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer's return at the train station; Teonna has a fateful run-in; Alexandra braves the cold."

This gives viewers a bit of an idea of what will happen in the finale. Obviously, a lot of focus will be put on Alexandra and Teonna as they have their own journeys they have been on throughout the season.

Spencer's arrival at the train station will also include other major characters like Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton.

One aspect of the finale many fans are interested in is how other character's will react to the death of Jack Dutton. Actor Darren Mann (who plays Jack) talked to The Hollywood Reporter about his character and the series finale in general.

When asked about what he felt regarding the ending of the show, he admitted to experiencing a range of emotions, including "happy, sad, all of it." However, he did also mention that he felt 1923 has "a beautiful ending," even though he is not technically in it:

"All sorts of feelings: happy, sad, all of it. It’s a beautiful ending. It’s great writing. I can’t wait to see it come together. I always love seeing the stuff I’m not in. I’ve read it, so I have a vision that I’ve put together, but it’s always exciting to see what it actually looks like."

One major thing Mann mentioned was that the finale could include a lot of deaths. According to the actor, fans should not "take [their] eyes off the screen" because they could "miss a death" if they do:

"I’m just as excited as the fans for that finale, and I think they will not be disappointed with how it all unfolds. You’re flying from here on out! Don’t take your eyes off the screen. You might miss a death."

Spencer Dutton actor Brandon Sklenar had similar thoughts about the ending of the show. He revealed in an interview with Esquire that "it was more than [he] could have imagined it would be" in terms of Spencer's character arc:

"In a way, yes. We didn’t know that [Taylor Sheridan] hadn’t written it yet, so he didn’t have all the specifics, but it was more than I could have imagined it would be."

Like Mann, Sklenar also used the word "beautiful" to describe the 1923 Season 2 finale. He also mentioned that he is "grateful" for the experience, and that it is "special" for him:

"The season finale of this is special. I don’t know how he writes these things, but damn am I grateful for it. It’s beautiful."

One of the biggest questions many fans had when 1923 first started in 2022 was who the grandfather of Kevin Costner's John Dutton would be. When the show began, many didn't know if John's grandfather would be Jack Dutton or Spencer Dutton.

At times throughout the series, both Jack and Spencer's wives have been pregnant. However, Jack's wife, Elizabeth, had a miscarriage, so even more questions arose about the Dutton family tree in 1923.

In an interview with Brit + Co, Elizabeth Dutton actress Michelle Randolph teased that those exact questions could receive answers, specifically saying, "We might be able to fill in some blanks."

Randolph also admitted to being a bit confused about the Dutton family tree, like many fans are:

"I had to make my own [family tree] because all of the ones I saw on the internet were like — every single one was different. I was like 'I'm confused."

As mentioned, the true family tree is still unknown, and is now more so than ever, considering Elizabeth is pregnant again.

In a separate interview (this one with People), Randolph also admitted to reading all of the Season 2 scripts "so many times because I just actually enjoy reading it."

According to the Elizabeth actress, fans should really prepare themselves before hitting play on the finale, because she "cried every single time that [she] read it."

Once again, a 1923 actor claimed that the finale is "so beautifully written:"

"I cried every single time that I read it. You don't get desensitized to it. It's so beautifully written and it's such a strong finale. I'm so excited for people to see it."

Randolph is just as ready to see the finished product as the fans are. While she knows what happens and has read the script multiple times, she "can't wait to see it."

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, being the tenured actors that they are, remained quite tight-lipped about the finale.

However, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mirren did allude that she thoroughly enjoyed her experience on 1923, stating that she would "say yes in a nanosecond" to come back if she "got to work with Harrison again:"

"Well, if any other job came my way where I got to work with Harrison, I would say yes in a nanosecond. If it happens to be an extension of this story, absolutely. As long as Harrison is in it, I’ll be there."

Ford, on the other hand, echoed Mirren, saying that he believed the relationship between Jacob and Cara was "very powerful and instructive:"

"I value this relationship that we’re responsible for. It’s a demonstration of how to get through life with a domestic partner. It is a partnership as well as a love story, and that partnership is very powerful and instructive. I’ll leave it at that."

What Cara and Jacob will go through in the finale is not exactly clear, but it would not be surprising if one of them did die. As Darren Mann teased, a lot of deaths could occur in the finale, and none would be more powerful than one of the two leads.

Will the 1923 Series Finale Hit the Mark?

After taking so long to release, many are just hoping that the 1923 finale will bring a satisfying end to this generation of Duttons. However, a few things need to occur in order for that to happen.

One of the main questions that needs to be answered is who gives birth to John Dutton II. Since Alexandra and Elizabeth are both pregnant, which one gives birth to him likely won't be revealed until the final minutes of the episode.

Since it has been such a big plot point and question, fans can expect it to be answered at some point.

Most likely, the last scene of the series will be a flash forward that features one of the two women giving birth and naming their baby John. Most fans believe that it will be Alexandra who gives birth to John, but it is still possible for it to be Elizabeth.

Alexandra has spent the entire season trying to make it to Montana, and it has been confirmed that her arc will be brought to a close in the finale as well.

It is also worth mentioning that some sort of major shootout seems as though it will take place in the finale.

In promotional images that were released for the 1923 Season 2 finale, one of them showcases Elizabeth hiding with a shotgun while another features Zane (who had his own exit scare earlier in the season) taking cover behind a tipped-over wagon.

With 1923 being a Western, many expect and want there to be some sort of Wild West gunfight in the finale, and it wouldn't be surprising if that happened at the Dutton ranch.

At the end of the day, fans are going to have to say goodbye to the group of characters who have been introduced and fleshed out in 1923. Connecting the dots to the flagship Yellowstone show is important, but bringing the prequel's own plot to a realistic close is just as crucial.

1923 is streaming on Paramount+, and the series finale will premiere on Sunday, April 6 on the platform.