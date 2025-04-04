MobLand Stars Break Down Harrigan Family Drama in New Paramount+ Crime Series (Exclusive)

MobLand's Lara Pulver, Joanne Froggatt, and Mandeep Dhillon discuss their complex characters and how they relate to the Harrigan family drama.

Guy Ritchie's new crime drama on Paramount+ chronicles the story of the Harrigan crime family in London through the eyes of its fixer, Harry De Souza (Tom Hardy), whom they rely on for protection and enforcement.

MobLand boasts a stellar cast that makes up the Harrigan family tree, headlined by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the leading parental figures. Among those included in the drama are the different women who have their own ambitions and goals.

Aside from the men pulling the strings in the Harrigan family crime empire, MobLand features incredible women with their own ambitions and goals as they navigate through the dangerous world of a looming mob war in modern-day London.

The Direct's Aeron Eclarinal spoke with Lara Pulver (Sherlock), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), and Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas) to talk about the complex journeys of their characters in MobLand.

The Direct: MobLand has an intriguing ensemble. Your characters are part of a puzzle with many moving parts in this world of crime and killing. What can you tease us about their arc for the rest of the series?

Lara Pulver

"We meet Bella in quite a loveless marriage..."

Lara Pulver brings Bella, wife of Kevin Harrigan, to life in MobLand. She is entangled with all the family drama while trying to come to terms with what happened in her mysterious past:

Lara Pulver: "We meet Bella in quite a loveless marriage. She's married to Kevin Harrigan, who are the Harrigan family, and they are a tour de force. She's got a very complex relationship with her father, and I feel like Bella finds light relief in her relationship with Harry, played by Tom Hardy, but even he kind of can't steer her away from seeking revenge for what's happened to her in the past. And I guess over 10 episodes, we see her navigating this world whilst her son is going very much off the rails."

Joanne Froggatt

"Jan is very much [the] truth-teller in Harry's life..."

Joanne Froggatt breaks down how her character, Jan, who is the wife of Tom Hardy's protagonist Harry, wants nothing but love and attention from her mostly absent husband:

Joanne Froggatt: "I play Jan Da Souza, who's married to Harry de Souza, played by Tom Hardy, and Jan is very much [the] truth-teller in Harry's life. She's the one person who will tell him how it is, and he's feared and respected in his work environment and he has a lot of power, but when he comes home, he and Jan are equal in power. Jan's at a place in her life where she's sort of evolving a bit and looking to the future and wondering what happens next when their daughter leaves home. And Harry's still as deep as ever into his work. So she's starting to want a bit more from Harry emotionally. So she's kind of trying to get his attention. So over the course of the 10 episodes, yeah, we'll see. We'll see if that comes to fruition or not. But also, she, by association with Harry, obviously, gets dragged into the war between the Harrigans and the Stevensons."

Mandeep Dhillon

"I think Serafina goes on quite a big journey..."

Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Serafina Harrigan, teases that her character (who is the only daughter in the family) will deal with a lot of twists and turns in her journey in MobLand:

Mandeep Dhillon: "Serafina Harrigan is obviously the only daughter in the family. She's a result of a one-night stand that Conrad had with a stripper at Stringfellows. So Maeve obviously hates her. And they go on quite a journey, actually, throughout the series, I think Serafina goes on quite a big journey, and there's a lot of twists and turns, which I can't talk about, obviously, but yeah, I'll just say watch this space with her."

Joanne Froggatt Addresses If Jan Wants to Control Harry in MobLand

Joanne Froggatt & Tom Hardy

In MobLand Episode 1, it is clear that Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren) has a firm grasp in terms of controlling her husband, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), in making big decisions for the family.

Given that the Harrigan family primarily leans towards Harry Da Souza as a steadying presence in ensuring that their criminal empire doesn't go off the rails, some have theorized that his wife, Jan, could follow a similar path down as Maeve down the line by trying to control Harry.

However, it seems that Jan only wants one thing from Harry: his attention.

The Direct: Seeing all these deaths and corruption. Do you think Jan’s endgame will follow Maeve’s footsteps in trying to control Harry in their life for her own gain?

Joanne Froggatt: "I don't think so. I think they're different characters. I don't think Jen's trying to control Harry. I think, I think she just wants his attention. You know, I think she's tough and made tough, but I think they're tough in very different ways, yeah, but I'd like to see, I'd quite like to see if we, if we hopefully, do more seasons. I'd love to see Jan get a little bit more involved."

New episodes of MobLand premiere every Sunday at midnight PT on Paramount+.