New MobLand Trailer Confirms Seraphina's Fate Amid Exit Concerns

MobLand Episode 7's trailer revealed what happened to Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) and Brendan (Daniel Betts) following Episode 6's tense cliffhanger ending. The two characters are part of the complex Harrigan family tree led by Pierce Brosnan's ruthless Conrad Harrigan and his dangerously controlling wife, Maeve (played by Helen Mirren), in the thrilling Paramount+ series.

MobLand Episode 6 continued to explore the brewing conflict between the two crime families of London (the Harrigans and the Stevensons) after Tommy Stevenson's death, and now Vron Stevenson's explosive murder has essentially kick-started the conflict.

Does Seraphina Die In MobLand?

Paramount+

One of the main storylines in MobLand Episode 6 revolved around Brendan and Seraphina Harrigan's shady business transaction involving precious Mozambiquan rubies, which acted as a front for a money laundering scheme for Conrad's only daughter.

However, things went from bad to worse after professionally trained gunmen began killing everyone inside the warehouse where the transaction was taking place. Episode 6 ended with Seraphina and Brendan at gunpoint, with their fates unknown.

Paramount+ released a new trailer for MobLand Episode 7, confirming that both Seraphina and Brendan Harrigan are still alive.

Paramount+

At the 0:11-second mark of the video, both characters are seen being held captive in a hidden location.

Paramount+

The trailer also revealed that Richie Stevenson was the man who orchestrated everything, as he showed a livestream of Seraphina and Brendan being tortured to Conrad, Maeve, and Kevin Harrigan.

It seems this is his way of telling the Harrigans that war has just begun, and he is throwing away the truce that the two crime families initially agreed upon following the revelation that Eddie Harrigan killed Tommy Stevenson.

At this point, it remains to be seen whether Seraphina will survive the ordeal. It is more likely that Conrad will lean towards Tom Hardy's Harry de Souza (aka Harrigan's fixer and MobLand's lead protagonist) as the one who must ensure she remains alive as he races against time to save them.

Watch Episode 7's trailer below:

MobLand is a gritty gangster drama from Paramount+ that follows an explosive all-out conflict between two crime families in modern-day London, filled with unexpected twists.

The series has an all-star cast bannered by Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, Lara Pulver, Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, and Daniel Betts.

Here's Why Richie Could Keep Seraphina Alive in MobLand Episode 7

Paramount+

Throughout MobLand, Richie Stevenson is portrayed as someone who is at a disadvantage because he has already been blindsided by the deaths of the two individuals closest to him (Eddie and Vron).

MobLand Episode 7 allows the series to explore more of Richie's ruthless side, and it's reasonable to assume that he will definitely send a message to the Harrigans by killing off one of Conrad's children (and it will not be Seraphina).

There is reason to believe that Richie could kill Brendan (Conrad and Maeve's youngest son) to remind the Harrigans that war is just getting started. He could also keep Seraphina alive as a bargaining chip to keep them on their toes.

In a previous interview with The Direct, MobLand star Mandeep Dhillon promised that there are still more "twists and turns" within the Harrigan family drama outside of the all-out gang war.

Episode 6 already revealed that Maeve was the one who tipped off Richie about Brendan and Seraphina's whereabouts, calling them "weak links" of their families whom she wouldn't mind losing.

While Conrad is still unaware of Maeve's betrayal, the truth will eventually come out, and an inner conflict within the Harrigans could be the main reason they will be defeated.