MobLand Episode 8 showed Freddie's (Bradley Turner) brutal death after an unexpected player in the gang war in modern-day London killed him. In Paramount+'s thrilling crime drama, Freddie is Richie Stevenson's (Geoff Bell) right-hand man, and he agreed to a temporary alliance with Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) due to a dark secret. It turns out that Harry is aware that Richie's wife, Vron (Annie Cooper), was having an affair with Freddie, and he uses this to his advantage to blackmail Freddie into giving him information about the Stevensons.

As the trusted middleman of the Harrigans, Harry has been doing everything in his power to protect the powerful crime family, brokering deals with shady individuals, finding the truth about what happened to Tommy Stevenson (an event that essentially kickstarted the war), and potentially playing two sides of the gang war.

In MobLand Episode 8, things take a turn after Harry goes too far in his attempt to sway Freddie to his side, asking him for information about Richie's Fentanyl business so that his boss, Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan), can use it in his upcoming deal with the Mexicans.

While Freddie tries to intimidate Harry by pulling a gun on him, Harry's convincing nature prevails after he acts as if he and Kevin Harrigan were on their way to lead the Harrigans and wants Freddie to be part of their new regime. This ultimately leads Richie's right-hand man to give up details about the business and agree to his proposition.

Harry's comments about taking over appear to imply that he and Kevin may be on their way to eliminate Conrad and his wife, Maeve. Still, this could be part of Harry's tactics to make Freddie submit and give up information.

However, the alliance doesn't last long after Freddie informs Harry off-screen about the identity of a mole within the Harrigan circle, but MobLand didn't reveal who it is. Instead, it shows Harry throwing Freddie off the rooftop, instantly killing him.

While the traitor's identity remains unknown, Harry's reckless move of killing Freddie right off the bat suggests that he also knows who the mole is. It could even mean that he is the real culprit, trying to take down the Harrigans from the inside.

MobLand focuses on the escalating tension between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, with Tom Hardy's Harry de Souza (aka the Harrigan family's fixer) at the forefront (read more about the Harrigan family's complex family tree in MobLand).

The gripping series boasts a stellar cast led by Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Tom Hardy, Lara Pulver, Joanne Froggatt, Paddy Considine, Geoff Bell, Anson Boon, and Mandeep Dhillon.

Is Harry the Traitor in MobLand? Here’s How It Changes Everything

It is pretty telling that Harry da Souza made such a bold move of killing Freddie in broad daylight in MobLand Episode 8. There has to be a deeper meaning behind his actions that could point to his eventual betrayal of the Harrigans.

At one point in the latest episode, Harry tells Conrad point-blank that his job involves proactively predicting the future and anticipating problems. While these fall under the nature of being a middleman, this could hint at how Harry is playing the game in this all-out gang war, meaning that he is already one step ahead of the Harrigans.

This could all boil down to his alliance with Kat McCallister (Janet McTeer) in MobLand Episode 7. It is already confirmed that Harry owes Kat a total of two favors now, and this could involve eliminating Conrad, Maeve, and even Kevin to put an end to the Harrigans once and for all.

Doing this is a win-win situation for Harry since he can ally himself with another powerful yet tactical crime lord while also allowing him to reconnect with his wife and daughter after they felt neglected due to his job with the Harrigans.