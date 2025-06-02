MobLand Producer Confirms If Harry Dies In the Finale

MobLand Episode 10 (the Season 1 finale) left Harry Da Souza's (Tom Hardy) fate hanging after he was unexpectedly stabbed. Paramount+'s original crime drama series centers around the grueling gang war between the Harrigans and Stevensons in modern-day London, with Harry, the Harrigans' fixer, at the center of all the chaos.

As a fixer, Harry had to sacrifice a lot throughout MobLand Season 1, with him making uneasy alliances with dangerous enemies to save Seraphina Harrigan (Mandeep Dhillon) from harm and killing former allies to prove his loyalty to the Harrigans.

While Harry was doing a masterful job of ensuring the Harrigans' victory, his relationship with his wife, Jan Da Souza (Joanne Froggatt), and daughter, Gina (Teddie Allen), was severely affected because they were caught up in his dangerous lifestyle. As a result, this conflict came back to bite Harry in MobLand Episode 10.

Does Harry Die In MobLand Episode 10?

Paramount+

Throughout MobLand, Jan Da Souza endured the chaotic consequences of Harry's job with the Harrigans. Although Harry tried to make amends by giving his family a comfortable life, there was a sense within Jan that she had had enough of trying to make sense of it all.

After Harry and Kevin Harrigan (Paddy Considine) finally outsmarted Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) and killed him (thus ending the intense mob war), MobLand Episode 10's final scene showed an emotional confrontation between Harry and Jan.

As the married couple's relationship began to fall apart, Jan opened up about being done with living the dangerous life Harry had put her through. Harry told her that Richie's death changed everything, and they could all go back to normal now. However, an adamant Jan insisted that she no longer wants this life. Her growing anger led her to stab Harry in the chest with a kitchen knife accidentally, but Harry told her he was going to be fine.

Harry's final moments in the episode showed him calmly walking into another room and sitting down as if he didn't have a knife on his chest. The scene cemented that it is a non-lethal wound, given that Harry can walk and sit unbothered.

Harry's unfazed demeanor suggests that he will not die, which is crucial because she plays an integral part in the grand scheme of things in MobLand (read more about the complex Harrigan family tree in the series).

Will Tom Hardy Return for A Potential MobLand Season 2?

Paramount+

At this stage, MobLand has yet to be renewed for Season 2, which isn't surprising because the Season 1 finale just premiered on Paramount+. Still, a decision has to be made in the coming weeks and months, and it remains to be seen if everyone from the cast (including Tom Hardy) will return for a potential sophomore run.

However, past comments from Tom Hardy in an interview with Collider in April 2025 suggest that he will stick around.

The actor previously said that the plan for MobLand is "to see more seasons" while teasing the inclusion of "international elements" in future stories:

"The plan is definitely to see more seasons. The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organized crime, which are touched on in season one. The control of drugs, ammunition, weapons, people, and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan… and the various commodities that move around Europe. There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kinds of commodities through. And who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

MobLand executive producer Jez Butterworth also confirmed with The NY Post that Harry is not dead:

"I mean, if you think about it, ’is Harry dead?’ No. We’re not gonna – We love Harry. We love Tom."

This is in addition to the fact that Hardy is an executive producer on the show, making it more likely that he will stay if MobLand gets renewed. Amid the crime family drama in MobLand, Harry Da Souza served as the driving force of the series, and the question of his loyalty (of whether or not he would betray the Harrigans) has been crucial in making his character interesting.

Harry's story is also far from over since the Season 1 finale teased that he is set to come to blows with Janet McTeer's Kat McCallister after he turned down her offer to align with her. Kat is poised to be one of MobLand Season 2's major villains who could push Harry to the edge.

Harry's exit scare in the MobLand Season 1 finale could also be the show's way of reminding the character to set his priorities straight when thinking about his family (Jan and Gina). After all, Harry's last words in the Season 1 finale were, "F*cking hell, Jan. Well, now you have my complete attention." This may indicate that he will find a way to balance his job and his family, and this journey could be further explored in a potential Season 2.