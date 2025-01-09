Kat Donovan's search for the truth regarding her father led her to a man named Parker in Missing You.

In the Netflix series based on Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, Kat's father, Clint Donovan, died at the hands of notorious murderer Monte Leburne.

However, the return of Kat's fiancè, Josh, prompted her to take another look at her father's case, leading her to a shocking revelation tied to an unexpected affair.

Missing You's Parker Twist: Clint's Affair Explained

Cyril Nri

Kat's quest to search for the truth about her father in Missing You led her to a face-to-face encounter with crime boss Dominic Calligan (played by James Nesbitt from the star-studded cast of Missing You) who told her about the affair her father had with someone named Parker.

Calligan used his resources to find Parker in exchange for Kat to stop chasing him and blaming him for her father's death. Kat then came face to face with Parker and she was shocked to learn that he was a man instead of a woman.

It was revealed that Parker was in a relationship with Clint for 14 years and they tried their best to hide it from the public eye.

Parker told Kat that Calligan ended up finding out about the affair, and the crime boss used it to make Clint work for him and help him with illegal dealings.

He also told her that they were together during the night of Clint's death, but he was not aware of how he truly died during that time.

How Did Clint Die in Missing You?

Aside from the Parker reveal, Missing You Episode 5 unveiled another shocking twist revealing that Josh (Kat's former fiancé) was the one who accidentally killed Clint after saving his friend and roommate Aqua.

This is the main reason why Josh left Kat, feeling guilty for staying because he knew the truth. He was even involved in making Monte Leburne (an already convicted killer) take the fall for Clint's death.

The five-part limited series ended with Josh coming clean to Kat about the truth.

While she was in disbelief and shocked after learning what truly happened, the ending suggested that she understood why Josh did what he did because he was simply saving their friend, Aqua, from Clint's aggressive nature.

All episodes of Missing You are streaming on Netflix.