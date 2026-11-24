Doctor Doom has been fighting an uphill battle ever since he was announced as the villain for Avengers: Doomsday when Robert Downey Jr. took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Over the last couple of years, complaints were hurled at Marvel Studios about not giving arguably Marvel's biggest evildoer enough build-up. Kevin Feige and Co. took it on the chin while also devising a plan to roll out the green carpet for Doom. And all the hard work is finally paying off because Doom just joined an exclusive villain club that very few bad guys have been able to get an invite to.

Doomsday's marketing campaign is in full swing, with new merchandise and promotional videos dropping every day. But the highly anticipated team-up movie doesn't have the world's undivided attention. The Disney+ series VisionQuest has kept the MCU on track for the past few weeks, offering a unique story about loss through the eyes of a robot. However, Marvel Studios took a break from its regularly scheduled AI programming to tease Doomsday in a major way.

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After three-fourths of the Maximoff family reunited in VisionQuest's last episode, the missing member, Wanda Maximoff, appeared in a flashback to events from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Mount Wundagore collapsed on top of her as she renounced the power of the Darkhold, seemingly killing her. But VisionQuest revealed that Scarlet Witch's slumber wasn't permanent, as Doom visited her and recruited her for his team.

The scene came as a shock, to say the least, mostly because Doom showing up on a Disney+ series felt like a pipe dream. Sure, Marvel Studios never misses an opportunity to tell its audience that every project matters, even the ones on the streaming service. Very few Disney+ series have been afforded an oppurtunity like this, though. And the same goes for villains who first showed up in a movie; rarely do they get to make the jump to the small screen. Doom is now in rarefied air, taking it all in alongside some major MCU icons.

MCU Villains Who Debuted in a Movie Before Moving Over to Disney+

Loki

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The God of Mischief was sort of a test case for Marvel Studios. In Avengers: Endgame, a variant of Loki escaped with the Tesseract, which put him on the TVA's radar. The Disney+ series Loki focused on the titular Asgardian learning more about his place in the multiverse and turning over a new leaf. Loki returns to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ultron

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Like Doom, Ultron had very little build-up before his MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner messed with powers they couldn't control and created an AI that took one look at the world and wanted to wipe humanity out. Vision helped take Ultron down in the second Avengers movie, but he couldn't take him off the board for good. VisionQuest explained that the original Vision saved Ultron and trapped him in his mindscape, which opened the door for his return on Disney+.

Abomination

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The government came after Bruce Banner hard in The Incredible Hulk, enlisting the help of an elite soldier, Emil Blonsky, to bring in the Jade Giant. Blonsky dove off the deep end, though, and exposed himself to gamma-radiated blood, becoming the Abomination. His rampage while fighting the Hulk landed him in jail. Jennifer Walters, Bruce's cousin, helped Blonsky get out of his cage by representing him in court in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Baron Zemo

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After Age of Ultron, the Avengers needed a wake-up call, which they got from Helmut Zemo, a former resident of Sokovia, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Zemo tore the Avengers apart from the inside by pitting Captain America and Iron Man against each other. While he ended up in jail at the end of the movie, his mission was far from a failure. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Zemo kept his negative attitude about superheroes. However, he still did Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson a solid by helping track down the Flag-Smashers.

Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar

Marvel Studios

The man responsible for kicking off the events of the MCU was Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar, the Ten Rings operative who took Tony Stark hostage in Iron Man. Raza was in league with Obadiah Stane, who died at the end of the 2008 movie. But Raza got off easy, hiding out for nearly two decades before returning as a mercenary in Disney+'s VisionQuest.

Bonus: Scarlet Witch

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Doctor Doom's most recent scene partner, Wanda Maximoff, is in an interesting position. She started her MCU career as a villain on the big screen, then she transitioned into being a hero. She was somewhere in the middle in WandaVision before she went bad again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Based on the criteria, though, Scarlet Witch fits in the club because her VisionQuest cameo came after she served as the main villain in a movie.