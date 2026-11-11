Less than six weeks before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, a post-credits scene from VisionQuest set up a major development for the new sequel. Set to be released on December 18, Doomsday will be the first part of a culmination for the entire Marvel universe, including the MCU's 18-year run and legacy Marvel movies produced before the MCU's inception in 2008. Now, the end of the most recent Disney+ show has officially tied part of its story to a movie that looks to be the biggest comic-book movie event in history.

Warning — the rest of this article contains full spoilers for the post-credits scene from VisionQuest.

Marvel Studios unveiled a new post-credits scene in the eighth and final episode of VisionQuest, which was not included in press screeners distributed before and during the season's release.

Marvel Studios

This scene revisits the end of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff destroys the shrine built to honor her on Mount Wundagore and brings the mountain down on top of herself.

Marvel Studios

After dreamwalking into the Earth-838 version of herself and being assured that the other versions of her twins (Billy and Tommy Maximoff), Wanda tells Doctor Strange (who is dreamwalking into his corpse from Earth-838) "No one will ever be tempted by the Darkhold again."

Marvel Studios

After that line, she uses her ultra-powerful abilities to pull down the top of the mountain that sits over the shrine to destroy every version of the Darkhold across the multiverse. As the camera moves to a wide shot of Wundagore falling, a red flash of light bursts out from the middle of the structure, leading many to believe that Wanda perished under the weight of the mountain.

Marvel Studios

After the footage from the Doctor Strange sequel ended, Marvel added about 10 seconds of new material, showing a massive rock being lifted up. Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom is revealed to be lifting up the rubble, as he makes his first appearance in any project exclusively shown on Disney+.

Marvel Studios

The camera then pans to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda lying dead, as Doom says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken...your power will be mine." Doom's green magic then floats towards Wanda, bringing two of Marvel's most notable magic-wielders together in the same scene.

Marvel Studios

Wanda then opens her eyes and gasps in a state of shock as she sees Doom using his powers to take her abilities, before the camera suddenly cuts to black.

Marvel Studios

Notably, this scene parallels another new moment from the MCU, specifically in one of the four post-credits scenes included in the re-release of Avengers: Endgame (officially titled Avengers: Endgame Encore). The scene brings back Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner after his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, revealing that he has barricaded himself in a military complex two miles underground following his first Hulk-out in over a decade.

Sony Pictures

As he records himself on video and discusses a new "gamma suppression serum," the room goes dark as Doctor Doom teleports in with Banner. The enormous green rage monster comes out of Banner again, as Doom says, "Mr. Banner, I'm here to collect you."

Sony Pictures

This news comes on the same day that Anthony Mackie seemed to accidentally indicate that Paul Bettany may have a role as Vision in Avengers: Doomsday after his leading appearance in VisionQuest. Listing off colleagues he got to work with, he recalled getting "to hang out with, you know, Paul Bettany, who I love."

This could have been a slip-up on Mackie's part, as he may have meant to say Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), whom he has worked with on multiple occasions and was confirmed for Doomsday's cast in Marvel Studios' official announcement from March 2025. However, considering how massive the movie's cast is, Bettany having a role in the sequel would not be out of the realm of possibility.

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