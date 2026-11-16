VisionQuest's finale post-credits scene saw Doctor Doom kidnap Scarlet Witch, and an Avengers: Doomsday theory teases that he may use her to create Battleworld very soon. Those familiar with 2015's Secret Wars comic storyline that Marvel Studios is adapting across Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will know that all roads in the collapsing Multiverse lead to Battleworld.

The MCU is expected to adapt the infamous storyline in which Doctor Doom "rescues" the Multiverse from Incursions by stitching its surviving remnants together into Battleworld, a patchwork reality where he reigns supreme. In Marvel Comics, Doom achieved that by using Molecule Man to steal the Beyonders' powers, but the MCU might be replacing both with major veteran characters.

VisionQuest's post-credits scene was a game-changer for Avengers: Doomsday, as Doctor Doom awakened Scarlet Witch from her slumber beneath the ruins of Mount Wundagore, where many believed she was dead until now. The Phase 6 big bad ominously stated, "Scarlet Witch, awaken... Your power will be mine," and those powers may be entangled in Doom's master plan to create Battleworld.

Marvel Television

A previous report from The Cosmic Circus stated that "the concepts of magic" from WandaVision and Agatha All Along will be important to Doomsday and Secret Wars. The primary magical concept from the connected Disney+ shows was Wanda's reality-bending ability to create the Westview Hex reality that she clearly passed to her son, Wiccan, allowing him to form Agatha All Along's Witches' Road.

Marvel Animation recently reminded fans of Wanda's ability to reshape reality in last year's Marvel Zombies through her Dead Queen Variant. The zombified Wanda attempted to "fix" the post-apocalyptic world into an undeadless utopia, utilizing her own powers and using Ms. Marvel's light-bending talents as a conduit to absorb the immense force of an Infinity Stone-infused Hulk (aka Infinity Hulk).

Marvel Animation

While Doomsday is unlikely to repeat the same storyline as Zombies, it seems increasingly probable that Doom will use our heroes to create Battleworld. That may explain why Doom needs the Scarlet Witch's powers, and perhaps he recruited Hulk in Avengers: Endgame Encore to be a conduit for her power, but he's going to need more than Ms. Marvel to take his plan Multiversal.

Doctor Doom & Scarlet Witch Might Need 1 More MCU Icon to Create Battleworld

Let's say that Doctor Doom is plotting to steal Wanda Maximoff's powers on a Multiversal scale to create Battleworld. The continued existence of Joe Locke's Billy and Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff across Agatha All Along and VisionQuest, after Wanda shut down her Hex, is enough to prove that the Westview Hex and the Witches' Road were no illusions, but artificial reality.

There's no denying that Scarlet Witch's magical powers are truly among the strongest in the MCU, but Doom may need more juice to reshape the Multiverse. The obvious and most likely final piece of Doom's Battleworld puzzle is Loki, more specifically the Variant of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief who became the God of Stories and now holds the Multiverse's many branches together.

It has been reported that Loki will replace the Beyonders in the MCU, who were nigh-omnipotent beings in the Secret Wars comics who exist outside the Multiverse and were responsible for the Incursions. As Loki has been on a redemption journey in the Multiverse Saga, the God of Stories probably didn't cause the universe collisions that are tearing reality apart, but Doom may still be coming for his throne.

Clearly, Team Doom is on a recruitment drive for the MCU's most powerful heroes, and each member may be integral to piecing together Battleworld. Victor von Doom could use Wanda's reality-creating powers, amplified on a Multiversal scale by Loki, with others like Hulk, Franklin Richards, Doctor Strange, and Sentry possibly in line to be exploited by the Phase 6 supervillain.