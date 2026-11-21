Marvel Studios uses a tried-and-true formula to set up its big movies. A few years before a project is set to be released, it'll add small teases in major moments or post-credits scenes in other films to lay the groundwork. The best illustration of the method came in The Avengers, which not only teased Thanos but outright showed him in the stinger. But years of success have changed Marvel Studios, which now ventures into uncharted territory ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, using cameos from Robert Downey Jr. and Elizabeth Olsen in VisionQuest's post-credits scene.

VisionQuest was billed as the end of an epic trilogy, and it delivered on that front, reuniting the Maximoff family and bringing Ultron back into the fold. However, it saved its biggest surprise for last. During the credits, the show flashed back to events from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Wanda Maximoff renounced the power of the Darkhold and let Mount Wundagore fall on her. All signs pointed to her making the ultimate sacrifice, but Doctor Doom stepped in and took the choice out of her hands by capturing her.

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The unbelievable post-credits scene, which brought back both Robert Downey Jr. and Elizabeth Olsen for only a few seconds of screen time, marks the first time in Marvel Studios' history that it used a TV show to set up its next movie. And it goes even deeper than that: Marvel has been making movies for theaters since 1986, when Howard the Duck was released, and not a single one landed on a runway created by a TV series.

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While betting on a project exclusive to a streaming service seems risky, it truly is a stroke of genius by Marvel Studios. Scarlet Witch is beloved by many, and at least a few fans walked away from the MCU after her apparent death. Bringing her back right before Doomsday comes out ensures a few extra tickets are purchased for opening weekend and beyond because everyone wants to know what she'll be up to when the multiverse starts collapsing.

Robert Downey Jr.'s new villain didn't pick her name out of a hat; after all, he must have an important role for her. What that entails is anyone's guess, but a few theories make more sense than others.

Potential Roles for Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday

Serve Doctor Doom as One of the Latverian Witches

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Hulk and Scarlet Witch aren't the first people to end up living under Doctor Doom's thumb. He rules the country of Latveria, which is represented in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing by the Latverian Witches. None of their identities have been revealed, as they all don masks in the trailers and posters.

It's easy to envision a scenario where the Scarlet Witch joins their ranks, allowing Doom to call on her incredible power whenever he wants and pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against a familiar face. And if Scarlet Witch is headlining the trio, it's terrifying to imagine who else might be joining her.

Act as a Power Source for the Creation of Battleworld

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In VisionQuest's post-credits scene, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom didn't grab Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch without an explanation. He revealed that he wants her power for himself, meaning she's capable of things he's not. Of course, Wanda Maximoff's most incredible feat in the MCU was creating the Hex around Westview, which let her and the town's residents live in a sitcom world.

If Doom follows in his comic book counterpart's footsteps, he has a loftier goal than taking over a town: rewriting the multiverse to form Battleworld. Wanda could be the key to making his dream a reality, whether by creating the patchwork world herself or becoming Doom's power source for the whole endeavor.

Bide Her Time as a Double Agent for the MCU's Heroes

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Wanda has switched sides a few times in her MCU career. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, she fought with Ultron until she realized how evil the AI was and offered her talents to the titular team. After a successful career as an Avenger, she broke bad once again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as she searched the multiverse for a reality where her children were alive.

Resurrecting Wanda, only to turn her into a villain again, would tread familiar ground; instead, Marvel Studios could turn her into a double agent for the heroes. If anyone can break Doom's spell, it's her, as she's the most powerful magical being in the MCU. She has the potential to do a lot of damage from behind enemy lines before Doom even realizes what's going on.