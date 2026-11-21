DC Studios is set to release three TV shows in November, following the abrupt exit of its co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran. Though the pair's departure is official, it is business as usual at the studio as it prepares to release more HBO Max series fans have been anticipating. DC Studios recently concluded its biggest DCU series to date, Lanterns, and the upcoming releases should prove just as captivating, albeit for a very different audience.

Gunn officially began his tenure as DC Studios co-CEO in late 2022, unveiling his DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in January 2023, of which he managed to complete only three theatrical projects. His DC Studios found itself under new ownership in early October, when Paramount completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and placed the studio under David Ellison's Skydance umbrella.

Gunn and Safran were initially expected to stay on board, but on November 9, Skydance announced the duo was out, with Jeremy Latcham named as the new head of the studio. The change officially takes effect on December 1, but before it does, several series the studio had in the works before the shake-up will hit streaming before November ends.

3 DC Studios Series Set to Release This November

Krypto Saves the Day Season 2C (November 27)

DC Studios

Krypto Saves the Day returns to HBO Max with its Season 2C batch on November 27, four days before Gunn's exit becomes official. The dialogue-free shorts are not canon to the DCU, but Gunn and Safran executive produce the series, which makes it the final Gunn-produced show to release on his watch.

Batwheels Season 4 (November 27)

DC Studios

Batwheels premieres its fourth season on HBO Max the same day, following a quiet renewal that surfaced in the streamer's November lineup. The season takes the preschool series past 100 episodes and sets it up as the longest-running Batman animated show by episode count, with Ethan Hawke continuing to voice the Dark Knight.

Get Jiro Finale (November 28)

DC Studios

Get Jiro wraps its 10-episode first season with "Gochisousama," airing November 28 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim and streaming the next day on HBO Max. The episodes "Cage Free," "Your Guests Have Arrived," and "Our Specials This Evening" arrive on November 7, November 14, and November 21, making the Anthony Bourdain adaptation the last DC series to air under Gunn and Safran.

Which DC Shows Will Still Release After James Gunn's Exit?

DC Studios

Series That Are Safe Bets

The People v. Gorilla Grodd is in the strongest position to air on HBO Max in the post-Gunn era. The eight-episode Superman spin-off, led by Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen and Jimmy Tatro's Grodd, was formally greenlit in August, wrapped filming in October, and is currently in post-production for a 2027 premiere. Scrapping a completed series would mean writing off money already spent, something the notoriously cost-conscious Skydance has shown little appetite for.

Then there's Creature Commandos Season 2, which is already in production with Dean Lorey back as showrunner, taking over writing duties from Gunn. It is positioned to arrive after Man of Tomorrow, further broadening the DCU with new characters.

Lanterns Season 2 also looks like a decent bet to survive under Skydance. Rumors made the rounds after the leadership change that the series had been canceled, but co-showrunner Christopher Cantwell has since debunked them, telling fans to calm down.

The Season 1 finale drew a series-high 10.5 million global viewers in three days, capping a season that averaged roughly 19 million viewers per episode worldwide. Those are the kind of numbers, and the kind of profitability, that Skydance's higher-ups want. Season 2 is already in early development, with Chris Mundy and Cantwell leading a writers' room, and with the audience the show has built, it could easily continue.

Outside DC Studios proper, Prime Video's Bat-Fam still has the second half of its first season to air. The animated Batman: Knightfall trilogy also continues, with Part 2 arriving in December and Part 3 next year. Several other animated DC shows outside DCU canon also stand a decent chance of airing, since they carry far lower risk than live-action ones.

My Adventures with Green Lantern is in the works, aimed at fans of its parent show, My Adventures with Superman, and is one of the animated series likely to survive under Skydance. The same argument can be made for the Starfire series and DC Super Powers, neither of which is canon to the DCU.

DC Shows at Risk of Being Canceled

Mister Miracle, showrun by Tom King, is in production and targeting a 2028 release, long after Man of Tomorrow. A DCU series that far out faces uncertain odds, since its fate depends on whether Skydance decides to move ahead with the DCU at all.

Another series at major risk is the Blue Beetle animated series, which has been in development for over two years. With the new ownership seemingly uninterested in lesser-known characters, it is hard to see the series making it.

Booster Gold lost writer David Jenkins in July after his take on the show was scrapped, and while DC Studios plans to revamp it with a new creative team, none has been announced. It also centers on a character Skydance's bosses are less likely to care about. Series like Waller and Paradise Lost were already on the back burner before the exit, and with Gunn gone, their cancellation is all but guaranteed.

A Poison Ivy series has The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc in talks to produce, but with no writers attached and the project already paused for months by the merger, it is unlikely to materialize under the current circumstances.