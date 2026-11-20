A brand-new poster was just released by Marvel Studios for Avengers: Doomsday, and it notably depicts Chris Hemsworth's Thor standing inside Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom's castle in Latveria. The wait for Avengers: Doomsday is finally almost over, as the team-up film that will be the first since 2019's Avengers: Endgame is coming down the home stretch after being in development for years. Fans already know that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to be led by Thor and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, but a new poster indicates that Hemsworth's Thor could be traveling to Latveria to deal with Doctor Doom himself.

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Marvel Thailand recently unveiled a new character poster for Thor via X that notably showcases the God of Thunder in Doctor Doom's throne room, which sits inside his castle in Latveria. Based on the background of the poster, which features the same imagery as the windows and walls that will make up Doom's castle, it can be easily identified that he is inside.

It is also worth mentioning that the poster depicts Chris Hemsworth's hero in a way fans have never seen before, as he is lifting Stormbreaker in the air while small bolts of electricity emerge from the weapon, as well as from Thor's chest. However, the main difference is that this lightning isn't the standard blue lightning that fans commonly associate with the character (Doomsday marketing has already changed the color of Thor's lightning once), as it is instead green, appearing in an extremely similar manner to Doctor Doom's powers.

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Marvel has revealed the inside of Doom's Latverian castle (which is formally known as Doomstadt Tower) on multiple occasions and throughout many pieces of marketing, so there is no mistaking that the image of Thor in the poster is set there. For example, in a different Doomsday poster, a set of stairs was featured behind Doom himself, with a vertical window containing stained glass that looks identical to the structure behind Thor in the new poster.

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The glass has the exact same composition across both images, but it is worth noting that there seem to be no stairs behind Thor. Therefore, it is possible that the glass windows across the entire castle are all the same, meaning that Thor could be in a different part of the castle. However, the shot of Thor is angled upwards, so it is equally possible that the stairs are behind him, and that they are simply not visible.

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According to different pieces of marketing for Avengers: Doomsday, Doctor Doom's castle is seemingly going to be a major setting in the film. More specifically, his throne room has been featured on multiple occasions, implying that more than a few scenes will take place there. While not confirmed, it is also possible that the final confrontation/battle could even happen inside the throne room, as Marvel has teased that the location is extremely important.

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While Marvel has shown the throne room and the inside of the castle in general many times, it is worth noting that it has appeared in a few different ways. For instance, in one shot, the symbol on the floor of the section without steps appeared to have green magic rising out of it.

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The inside of the castle is certainly big enough for there to be a major action sequence there, and that would make even more sense if Doom is the one to come out victorious. The antagonist being in a familiar setting would only give him even more of an advantage over the Avengers.

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It is also worth noting that the inside of Doomstadt is not the only part of the castle that has been revealed by Marvel. The building's exterior has shown up in marketing as well, showcasing it as a massive vertical structure that looks more like a compound than anything. However, there is one massive window close to the top, which one would assume is a window looking into the throne room.

What Is Happening to Thor in Doctor Doom's Castle?

The Thor character poster for Avengers: Doomsday could simply have no deeper meaning and just be a way to market the God of Thunder with some interesting imagery on him and behind him. However, at the same time, it could be an important clue as to what will happen to Chris Hemsworth's mighty god in the film.

As mentioned, the poster clearly depicts the original Avenger standing inside Doomstadt Tower in the midst of some sort of action sequence that includes green lightning. It is also worth pointing out that the expression on Thor's face indicates that he is in the middle of a full-on battle, as he is grimacing and appears to be ready to strike down anyone in his path.

It is possible that, in the poster, Thor is in a one-on-one battle with Doctor Doom himself. The green lightning would obviously be coming from Doom, and Thor would be trying to deflect it or absorb it instead of being hit by it directly. All of this would undoubtedly make him appear as though he was struggling, as footage from Doomsday already revealed that Doom is extremely powerful and will be able to go toe-to-toe with Thor.

For reference, multiple trailers for the film have included Thor trying to strike Doom with Stormbreaker, only for Doom to stop the axe with two fingers before throwing Thor backward.

With Thor being the leader of the Avengers in Doomsday, one would assume that he will be the character that will most likely stand across from Doom the most throughout the film. The pair could have multiple encounters throughout Doomsday, and while at least one of them has been shown in promotional material, others could be saved for the final cut of the title. However, as mentioned, it is possible that another battle between the two was already teased or depicted in the new poster.