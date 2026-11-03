Avengers: Doomsday Releases 12 New Posters Featuring Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, James Marsden's Cyclops, And More Superheroes Using Their Powers

Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, James Marsden's Cyclops, and more get to show off their incredible powers in new posters for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Even for an Avengers movie, Doomsday is a massive undertaking for Marvel, bringing the biggest cast of any superhero movie in history. This will include a wide variety of superpowers and superheroes, bringing a unique mix of abilities and visuals that has never been seen before in a comic-book movie.

Hex Facility released a dozen posters featuring the heroes and villains in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 18, 2026 debut. Kicking off the proceedings is a look at Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Letitia Wright's Shuri/Black Panther jumping into action. Thor brings a particularly exciting look here, holding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker as he is surrounded by lightning.

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The posters move on to Doomsday's exciting cast of X-Men stars, with one poster focusing on Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and James Marsden's Cyclops. This even includes Cyclops letting off one of his optic blasts, with the red beam shooting off the page.

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Moving back to characters already in the MCU, Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Thing take the spotlight, with Reed Richards stretching out his left arm and showing off his powers.

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Another poster shows off a much different look at Reed Richards and Ben Grimm, bringing their depictions from the live-action MCU to the forefront rather than hand-drawn animated visuals.

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Moving back to the X-Men, another poster offers an exciting look at real-world depictions of the heroes from the movie rather than drawings. Here, James Marsden's Cyclops is ready to let off an optic blast, while Kelsey Grammer's Beast leaps in the air with his claws bared.

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Two of the biggest names from the Infinity Saga, Sam Wilson and Thor, are seen in the next image. Sam stands tall with the Captain America shield on his left arm, while Thor flies through the air with Stormbreaker in his right hand and Mjolnir in his left.

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Doctor Doom takes the most visual space in the next poster, enjoying his place as the movie's main villain. Captain America, Beast, Cyclops, the Thing, and Black Panther surround him, as does Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, better known as the Black Widow.

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The next photo brings multiple teams of heroes together in one image, with Captain America serving as the centerpiece. Thor, the Thing, Black Panther, Mr. Fantastic, Cyclops, and Black Widow are shown around him against a purple-and-black background.

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Moving to the movie's main villain, Downey's Doom stands with his arms crossed behind a green-tinted version of the Avengers' "A" logo. Behind him are the Thing, Beast, Mr. Fantastic, Cyclops, and Captain America.

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These posters are all part of a 12-image set, many of which bring a wide array of colors to the forefront.

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Another poster (which looks similar to a famous poster for Avengers: Endgame) highlights Doctor Doom in the back with a massive tower seen in his hood. The same eight heroes from past posters take the spotlight in front of him, surrounded by fire.

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Another foreign poster for Doomsday again pits Doom at the top, complete with his classic metal mask. Below him are a group of Sentinels and 11 major heroes from the movie's cast, including the late Sir Patrick Stewart (who just passed away on October 28) as Professor X in his wheelchair.

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Stewart is once again featured as Professor X, holding his hand up and sitting in his wheelchair under a massive banner with his name. Next to him is the head of Doctor Doom, complete with his green hood on.

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Seen in black and white, Doctor Doom looks down menacingly on a tall rectangular building, and the phrase "Doom is supreme" can be seen at the bottom.

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Marvel shows off an incredible visual image in the next poster, featuring three stained-glass-style looks at Doctor Doom in his classic green costume (complete with ornate cape clasps on his shoulders).

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Another look at Doctor Doom in his hood and mask shows just a hint of Downey's eyes through the eyeholes, giving him a quite menacing look as he makes his MCU return.

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Doom is featured heavily across this set of posters, most of which show him standing tall with his arms crossed. One of the images even says "Doom has no rivals," setting him up as one of the most powerful villains the MCU has ever seen.

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Doom's mask and hood will be among the movie's most prominent images, as the Latverian ruler is finally depicted in live action for the first time in more than 10 years. The last time he was shown on screen outside of the MCU was in 2015's Fan4stic, played by Toby Kebbell.

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While Doom's backstory will be more fully explored when the movie is released, Marvel is putting him at the forefront of its marketing campaign for now, making sure fans are aware of how big of a threat he will be upon his debut.

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Doomsday is expected to make Doom the central character of the story, as Marvel uses a tactic similar to what fans saw with Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

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Doomsday Cast Missing From New Posters

While over a dozen characters from Doomsday are featured in these posters, the movie features one of the biggest casts ever seen in the MCU, many of whom are not utilized in these images.

Amongst those missing is Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, who has been missing from most of Doomsday's marketing and was only confirmed for the cast at San Diego Comic-Con. Considering she was featured in one of Avengers: Endgame Encore's extra scenes, she is expected to get a solid amount of screen time alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as they reunite for the first time in seven years.

Also missing are multiple members of the X-Men and Fantastic Four, including Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique. Kirby's absence in particular is intriguing, as she and Reed Richards are expected to be key factors in Doom's story. Kirby was also heavily featured in the most recent trailer for the movie, as she teased her history with Doom before his evil turn.

Most of the New Avengers are also absent from these pictures, as is Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang (who was only confirmed for the movie at CinemaCon 2026). This does not even touch on characters who are rumored to appear, such as Deadpool, Wolverine, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, and countless others.

Looking at this marketing tour, Marvel is doing its best to keep Doomsday's biggest moments under wraps while continuing to tease how huge the cast and story will be. With just under seven weeks until the movie is released, more teases are sure to come, although the team behind the MCU is sure to leave plenty of questions unanswered before those secrets are revealed on the biggest screens possible.