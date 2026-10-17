Disney Inadvertently Spoils 1 Major 'Avengers Doomsday' Cameo Appearance With MCU Poster Change, According To Marvel's Fanbase

A recent Disney+ change may have spoiled two major cameos in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios already confirmed Doomsday's most important cast members before production began last year, save for some later additions like Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. However, as always with a major MCU blockbuster, audiences are holding out for surprise cameos from other beloved heroes who didn't make the cut for the core cast.

Disney+ recently unveiled the "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" playlist, highlighting the 15 Marvel movies and shows to watch before December 18. Most of the selection focuses on the heroes and villains confirmed to appear in Doomsday, but one outlier comes from 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, strongly suggesting the mutant best buds (ish) will appear in the movie.

Disney+

Disney+ subscribers may have recently observed a key change to some of the posters of their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and streaming shows: a dooming green aura is now emanates from their left and right sides. This glow denotes the projects that are considered essential viewing for Doomsday, including Deadpool & Wolverine, despite the fact that neither titular hero is confirmed to feature.

Disney+

Those who have been following the rumor trail to Avengers 5 will know that Ryan Reynolds' return as Deadpool has been one of Doomsday's hottest spoilery rumors going for some time. Despite sitting out Doomsday's chair cast reveal, Reynolds is expected to play a minor role before taking a bigger part in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday will reportedly open with Deadpool, Wolverine, and possibly more of the X-Men during an Incursion with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man universe. The mutants will try to destory the RaimiVerse to save their own reality, and will presumably succeed, as the Fox X-Men Earth will play a larger role in Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

The Merc With a Mouth isn't the only Deadpool & Wolverine star lined up to return for the opening of Doomsday's Multiverse mayhem. Hugh Jackman is reportedly set to continue his 26-year tenure as Wolverine and even take on Maguire's Spider-Man will a clash that will delight longtime Marvel movie fans.

Jackman will likely reprise his Wolverine Variant from a universe where he failed to save his fellow X-Men, now alongside a new team of mutants on Earth-10005. Once again, Doomsday isn't expected to be a one-and-done for Jackman, who is rumored to have a crucial part in Secret Wars, releasing on December 17, 2027.

Marvel Studios

Of course, there may be other reasons that Deadpool & Wolverine is notable viewing for Doomsday, namely because Channing Tatum is returning as Gambit in the Fox X-Men universe after the TVA helped him escape the Void. It's unclear whether Doomsday will acknowledge that Gambit isn't necessarily from Earth-10005, or if Tatum is even playing the same Variant as Deadpool & Wolverine.

Over a year ago, there were rumors that the MCU was returning to the Void in Doomsday for the first time since Deadpool & Wolverine. If that proves true, it seems safe to say that Gambit will be the last one signing up for a return trip to his old wasteland home, where he endured Cassandra Nova's tyranny.

Marvel Studios

On the topic of the MCU's time police, Avengers: Endgame Encore recently hinted that the TVA will also be back in Doomsday. Since the events of Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, the TVA moved with the times and reversed its core mission, now focusing on preserving universes and monitoring Incursions.

Deadpool & Wolverine also introduced the concept of anchor beings as entities of such "vital importance" that their death begins their universe's demise. While the concept once seemed likely to be crucial to the Multiverse Saga finale, anchor beings reportedly aren't connected to the next Avengers movies.

Everything We Know About Deadpool's MCU Future (Doomsday, Secret Wars, & More)

Deadpool & Wolverine marked the end of an era for Ryan Reynolds' fourth-wall-breaking mutant, as the actor confirmed that Deadpool will step back to more "supporting" roles going forward. That journey starts with Avengers: Doomsday, in which Deadpool will play only a minor part, be restricted to a PG-13 rating, and ought to have his comedy dialed back immensely to match the apocalyptic vibe.

If Deadpool and Wolverine are fighting alongside the X-Men to topple the RaimiVerse in Doomsday's opening, there is a chance that they could reappear again later in the movie when the Incursion with Earth-616 begins. However, there is still no sign that the duo will appear in anything beyond the first few minutes.

In terms of where the record-breaking besties go after that, perhaps they will be recruited for a higher purpose: saving the Multiverse. The TVA is already investigating Incursions, has Deadpool and Wolverine on their radar, and tried to recruit Wade Wilson for a "higher purpose," setting them up to assemble their own team of heroes who will resist Doctor Doom on Battleworld in Secret Wars.

Fortunately, Reynolds previously confirmed that he is writing a new MCU movie blockbuster for the next saga that may essentially be Deadpool 4, indicating that Wade Wilson will survive Secret Wars. Unlike his past Deadpool movies, Reynolds is said to be working on a team-up project that features other mutant heroes, which many have speculated could be an X-Force movie.

Supposedly, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is part of Reynolds' Deadpool 4 plans, which could mean that the adamantium-infused mutant won't be recast for Phase 7 and Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot movie. That said, nothing will be certain until the curtain falls on the current Multiverse after Secret Wars.