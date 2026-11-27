The ties between Paladin, Daredevil, and Werewolf by Night were not high on the priority list for Marvel's VisionQuest series. While Todd Stashwick's story as Paladin in VisionQuest was a rollercoaster ride from week to week, the character is known for his ties to some of the biggest names in Marvel Comics before he made his MCU debut. However, those ties were reportedly not a major concern for the team making this series, which tied back to the earliest days of MCU history through Paul Bettany's Vision as well.

VisionQuest creator Terry Matalas addressed the show's callback moments referencing other heroes and stories in the MCU. Speaking with the Happily Evren After YouTube channel, Matalas admitted that he and the team "[did not] really set out to do that" with VisionQuest, hoping more to find those moments "organically" rather than "[throwing] in a bunch of famous Easter eggs" whenever they could:

"You know, it’s funny. We don't really set out to do that. You know what I mean? It’s not like, 'Hey, we got to get this in.' We sort of try and find it organically. like when Paladin had the whole list of people he ran into, you know, we had like a minute to sell that this guy had been around this universe for a while and it was fun to throw in a bunch of famous Easter eggs to do it."

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More than anything, he hopes to "be as organic as [he] can about living in that world" that the MCU has established over the last 18 years. For him, it was about "living in that world that the MCU has set up" and operating through it similar to how it was shown in Marvel Comics:

"But mostly it's just trying to tell a story and and be as organic as you can about living in that world. And in in this world, Sokovia happened, the Blip happened, you know what I mean? And people would be talking about these things. There had to be books written on the battle of 'Endgame' and things like that. So, it's really for us just about living in that world that the MCU has set up. Look, all the comic books do. When you read a comic book, they’re all they’re constantly referencing things while that happens. So, yeah, it's kind of just living in a comic book world."

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As Paladin took on a bigger role in VisionQuest, his history revealed a cache of connections to other important characters from the MCU's long history. This included a direct nod to Daredevil in saying, "If you can't take the heat, stay out of Hell's Kitchen," and confirmation of an interaction with Jon Bernthal's Punisher that he called "a punishing disagreement with an old friend."

As of writing, Marvel has not confirmed a future for Todd Stashwick's Paladin in the MCU after his introduction in VisionQuest. However, he ended the series next to Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff and Lauren Morais' Lisa Molinari, as they started their own team and hoped to enter a more ethical run as bounty hunters.

Possible Paladin Interactions in Future MCU Projects

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Looking ahead, there are plenty of ways that Todd Stashwick's Paladin could return to the MCU, should Marvel decide to bring him back for more action. On top of him being expected to continue working with Tommy Maximoff and Lisa Molinari, the character's ties to other major street-level heroes from the Marvel universe have audiences itching to see more.

While Daredevil: Born Again is coming to an end with Season 3, Charlie Cox is hopeful to continue playing the role in future MCU projects. Even if Paladin is not necessarily a villain anymore, he could interact with Matt Murdock similarly to how Matt was introduced to Jon Bernthal's Punisher in Daredevil Season 2 on Netflix before forming a different kind of partnership.

Stashwick also expressed hope to see Paladin team up with the Punisher (via MovieWeb), loving the potential chemistry between himself and Bernthal. This could be another example of a partnership with differing personalities, as the Punisher would have to put forth his best efforts to tolerate the way Paladin operates.

For now, Zodiac is the only Disney+ show confirmed to be in development for Marvel, and there are no signs pointing to where the street-level side of the franchise will go after that. Even so, Paladin has plenty of unexplored plot threads in this universe, considering his already-established ties from VisionQuest, which could make for some intriguing new plot threads in the more grounded corner of the MCU.