Marvel Studios has struggled with timeliness over the last couple of years. After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters in 2021 and made a name for itself, the powers that be revealed their intention to make a sequel. Unfortunately, the follow-up keeps getting kicked down the road. At least Marvel's TV side knows how to manage its time because Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 recently secured itself a historic release date.

Disney Latin America's Upfront 2027 event presented another oppurtunity for Marvel Studios to discuss its upcoming slate, and the company didn't waste it. One of the major announcements was that Born Again's third season, which will also be its last, starts streaming on Disney+ next year. That development is significant because it means the show's entire three-season run will happen over three years.

Born Again debuted in 2025 and brought the titular hero back to Hell's Kitchen, where he once again faced off against Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who had his eyes on the mayor's office. Season 2, which aired in 2026, picked up where its predecessor left off, with Daredevil going to great lengths to get his arch-enemy out of City Hall.

When Season 3 of the Disney+ series starts dropping episodes next year, the status quo will be a bit different, since Fisk is no longer at the top of the New York City food chain. But Kingpin's absence doesn't mean Daredevil is getting off easy; Bullseye, Muse, and Elektra are all waiting in the wings to stir up trouble.

As sad as it is to think about Daredevil hanging up his billy clubs after his next MCU fight, Marvel Studios won't let the void he leaves behind remain empty. Other TV shows will pick up the torch and ensure that Disney+ maintains an ever-growing library of superhero content.

Marvel Studios Shows Coming to Disney+ & How Long They'll Last

X-Men '97 - Developing Season 3 & 6 Seasons

Marvel Animation

An argument can be made that animated series don't hit as hard as live-action ones like Daredevil: Born Again. Well, that sentiment doesn't apply to X-Men '97, which always packs an emotional punch. After a tear-jerking Season 2 finale, Marvel Animation is hard at work on the next season. With a fourth season also confirmed and the MCU's Mutant Saga about to kick off, it's hard to imagine X-Men '97 running anything less than six seasons, one more than its predecessor.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Preparing to Release Season 2 & 4 Seasons

Marvel Animation

The world just can't get enough of Peter Parker. Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man received rave reviews when it dropped in 2025, and all signs point to its sophomore outing following suit, with heavy hitters like Venom and Gwen Stacy joining the cast. A third season is already on the docket, and creator Jeff Trammell confirmed work on a fourth. Since the appeal of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is following Peter in his younger years, Season 4 feels like a good place to call it a day.

Zodiac - Developing Season 1 & 3 Seasons

Marvel Television

The live-action Disney+ series that will follow Daredevil: Born Again is the mysterious Zodiac, which was announced at New York Comic-Con 2026. Marvel Studios is keeping details about the series close to the vest, but it's set to begin a new era for the MCU, one that will probably last a few seasons. By getting at least three cracks at it, Zodiac will have plenty of time to bring back familiar faces and introduce new ones.

Slumber Party - Developing Season 1 & 3 Seasons

Marvel Television

Another show Marvel Studios doesn't want to peel back the curtain on yet is a youth-focused project going by the working title Slumber Party (via Murphy's Multiverse). It remains to be seen which character will attend the sleepover. Still, potential candidates include all the members of the Young Avengers, who have been waiting patiently to assemble on screen. While Kevin Feige and Co. could make the team one-and-done, that would waste its potential. Three seasons would be enough to squeeze all the juice out of this superhero lemon.