Captain America (Chris Evans) may have been the First Avenger, but his debut apparently didn't move former Disney CEO Bob Iger. The MCU has come a long way since 2008's Iron Man, becoming the greatest collective franchise in Hollywood history by dominating the box office throughout the 2010s, with an especially dramatic run from 2016-2019 culminating in Avengers: Endgame. The 2020s have been more of a roller coaster ride, but Avengers: Doomsday is looking to right the ship this December. Now, mere months after Iger stepped down, old receipts are resurfacing, including some early doubts from the former CEO on Phase 1's hits and misses.

On the latest episode of The Town, host Matt Belloni was joined by The Wall Street Journal's Robbie Whelan, who recently wrote The House of Mouse: Bob Iger and the War of Succession at Disney.

The upcoming unauthorized biography dives into Iger's tenure as Disney CEO and some unfavorable aspects of his personal life, offering an unfiltered look at his time running the company. Twice.

Part of their conversation steered toward Whelan's reporting on Iger and former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, whose role at Marvel shrank in 2015 before he was laid off entirely in 2023. Belloni read an excerpt from the book that apparently included a past email from Iger to Perlmutter.

Most notably, Iger sounded off on the MCU's early slate of movies and their directors in particular, giving a thumbs-up to Thor, a thumbs-down to Captain America: The First Avenger, and mixed marks to the Iron Man films. It was clear that Iger was less than thrilled with the overall product Perlmutter was overseeing:

"Iger said in one email, 'Kenneth Branagh was great on Thor. Joe Johnston was not on Captain America: The First Avenger. Jon Favreau delivered on Iron Man, but not on Iron Man 2.'"

Marvel Studios

In 2009, Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion, taking hold of the MCU. Perlmutter was at Marvel long before it was owned by Disney, so this was Iger candidly giving notes on what he had been working on with Phase 1 of the MCU.

Earlier in the episode, Belloni read another lengthy email, reportedly also from Iger to Perlmutter. It's unclear exactly when it was sent, but it seems to come from the mid 2010s, as Iger brings up his prior 2011 contract extension.

In it, Iger believes Perlmutter "would do anything to keep [him] at Disney," then goes on about his lack of compensation in his mind, and a previous "insulting offer:"

"I know you would do anything to keep me at Disney, but my decision to step down is complicated. You're right. I am frustrated about compensation, but there are other factors, too. On the comp front, I had a nasty and distasteful negotiation to extend my contract this last time in 2011 when I thought it would have been very easy. Instead, they made me an insulting offer and then conducted a three-month negotiation that left me with a bad taste in my mouth."

He continued sounding off to Perlmutter about his peers at other companies, stating that he thought the Disney board's reasoning was "bull:"

"It's really not about how much I make, but it's about how hard they made me bargain to get what I got when my peers at the other companies make as much or more. The board keeps telling me other companies don't count because they're controlling owners, but you and I both know that is bull."

Iger ultimately served as CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020, then retired, only to be brought back after Bob Chapek was fired in 2022. This past March, he stepped down once again, with Josh D'Amaro taking over as Disney's new CEO.

It seems now Iger is done with the House of Mouse after all, after changing the trajectory of the entire company. He might be most remembered for his variety of major purchases, including Marvel. During his tenure, he also acquired Pixar, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox.

Bob Iger's Impact on Marvel Studios

Bob Iger

Whelan's book also reveals when he weighed in on the script for The Avengers, per Page Six, feeling there was too much wisecracking from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and that Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) could use "some flirting or a potential relationship." Not his best note, but certainly not a complete sign of things to come for the CEO.

His 2019 memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, recounts how he overruled Ike Perlmutter's team to push Black Panther and Captain Marvel into production, and both went on to earn more than $1 billion worldwide. Some skeptics might debate the validity of how he painted that process.

In 2015, Iger says he stepped in to stop Perlmutter from firing Kevin Feige, putting Marvel Studios under Disney film chief Alan Horn instead.

During his second run as CEO, he worked to cut Marvel back to two or three movies and about two shows a year, later admitting the studio "lost a little focus by making too much" after Disney pushed it to pump out Disney+ shows under Chapek.

When Iger's exit was first announced back in February, a report revealed Feige is staying put at Marvel Studios, with the studio boss focused on "delivering the next Avengers movie in December" and "relaunching the X-Men franchise."

It's important to note that Marvel Studios has become so much more since Iger first started overseeing it, so Feige and co.'s jobs seem safe at Disney, unlike all the changes that keep happening over at DC.