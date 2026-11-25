Peacock just launched a new comedy series from the mind of Michael Schur, the man who created the iconic comedy genre staples Parks & Recreation and The Office: Dig. The new series stars Inside Out's Amy Poehler as Elise, a dedicated field director and deputy at an archaeological dig site in Greece who uncovers a priceless, undiscovered, fully intact statue of Hera—a secret she hopes to keep in order to claim the discovery as her own.

The show, based on a 2023 novel titled Excavations, also features a colorful cast of characters. There's Hugh Laurie as the leading professor on the brink of retirement, Geraldine Viswanathan's free-spirited former member of the dig who returns on a whim, Fina Strazza's sheltered and enthusiastic newbie, and plenty more.

One interesting recurring bit in the series is how the show takes several shots at The Lord of the Rings (which, to many, is relevant seeing how big The Rings of Power Season 3 has gotten), so naturally we had to ask about it.

The Direct sat down with Dig co-showrunner J. J. Philbin, who gave an interesting reason for why those jokes were included. We were also able to speak with her about the balance of crafting a show around an initially unlikeable character and what Season 2 might look like if it were renewed.

What Does 'Dig' Have Against 'The Lord of the Rings'?

The Lord of the Rings

Turns Out All Those Jokes Are Based on a True Story

The Direct: "What do you have against The Lord of the Rings?"

J. J. Philbin: Honestly, nothing. I think that we actually may have stolen that from—we did sit down with a couple of real-life Uggs, and we grilled them on the kinds of characters who showed up at these digs, and I think that they said that there were a couple who were obsessed with 'The Lord of the Rings' and were sure that they were digging to Middle-Earth. And I think that we stole that because it really made us.

Creating a New Iconic Lead Comedy Character With Amy Poehler

Peacock

"We're Very Clear That This Is Not Leslie Knope."

The Direct: "The show obviously follows Amy Poehler's Elise, who is an interesting protagonist because, to put it bluntly, she's quite mean and unlikable. Certainly, at the onset of the show, can you talk about what it's like to kind of juggle a story revolving around a character like that and work to make sure audiences are still able to connect with her and her journey?"

J. J. Philbin: I think you know right off the bat that we're very clear that this is not Leslie Knope. But we also let you know that this character is going to change because you do get that flash-forward where you see her with her friends, and so we know that these women and her journey in the show are going to kind of open her up, and that there is possibility for this character. Also, I will say that this part of the magic of Amy Poehler is that she can play someone very grouchy and still be totally lovable and winning, and that was very clear when we started shooting the pilot.

The Direct: "This is the first time she has started a comedy series since her time on Parks and Recreation. And that comes with such a larger-than-life legacy attached. How did that legacy influence how the team handled her role and her character in this to kind of make sure it was its own distinct thing and never came anywhere close to what fans knew from Parks and Rec?"

Philbin: Mike and Amy, when they started developing this show, one of the things that attracted them to this particular project, and as you know, this was a book called 'Excavations' by Kate Myers, and the character of Elise really attracted Amy from the onset because she was the polar opposite of Leslie Knope, or at least I think that was one of the things that really attracted Amy to this character.

"We were all hopefully successful in feeling like this was a totally different character," the showrunner shared.

Philbin: And once they started developing this world and this character, I think 'Parks' kind of fell away pretty quickly. I mean, we're very far from Pawnee, literally, in southern Greece, and so I think that it was not top of mind deliberately, so that this could really become its own world. And I think that they, you know, we were all hopefully successful in feeling like this was a totally different character in very different circumstances.

Building to the Big Finale Twist and What Lies Ahead

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Those Who Haven't Finished Season 1 Should Turn Back Now!

The Direct: "The season ends on a surprisingly conclusive note, which kind of feels like, in many narrative ways, it leaves very little room for a clear continuation. Do you have any hypothetical Season 2 ideas floating around in your head? And if that renewal were to come your way, hypothetically, is that something you have a story ready for, and you guys are ready to tackle?"

J. J. Philbin: Well, actually, we are hard at work on Season 2. The show has not been picked up, but they have allowed the writers to gather and to talk about what a Season 2 could be. So we are knee-deep in that, and yeah, you're right. At the end of Season 1, we had a lot of discussions about what another season of the show could look like, and the possibilities are almost endless because there are digs all over the world and so many places this team could go.

While moving locations is one of the key and obvious choices, Philbin teased that they could always "stick around at Semanticos and see what life is like there in a post-Neville universe."

Philbin: They could also stick around at Semanticos and see what life is like there in a post-Neville universe. So I won't spoil where we landed, but I'll say that we're having a lot of fun with the decision that we made, and yeah, and we hope very much that we can shoot this story that we're working on, and that we can continue to do this.

The Direct: "Obviously the big twist is that it's Neville the whole time, and he betrays everyone. What kind of effort did you guys put into planting seeds throughout those episodes, where if someone were to go back, they might notice something and go, 'Oh wait a second, that is a little strange.'"

Philbin: Yeah, we spent a lot of time on that, and every time we did a Neville story or even a Neville scene, we talked about what he was really feeling during this moment. What is he actually going through? How sincere is he in what he's saying to Elise in any given moment? And I do think that we were very aware of what's in his head at all times, and when he realized that they were keeping a secret from him and how he handled it.

One of the most interesting aspects of the character to the showrunner is how "a lot of his intentions are noble," and he's not the stereotypical mustache-twirling villain.