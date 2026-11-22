Avatar 4 has been in doubt ever since the third entry in the franchise hit theaters and made only $1.4 billion, a steep drop from its predecessor's $2.32 billion. However, Avatar fans might have just received their biggest glimmer of hope for a fourth movie yet, after Avatar 4 was unveiled as part of Disney's release slate at an Upfronts event in Argentina. The film appeared alongside a lineup that included Marvel's Black Panther 3, already confirmed for a 2028 release, and Incredibles 3, which also premieres in June that year.

At Disney's Upfronts Argentina 27 in Buenos Aires, Avatar 4 was classified alongside the other projects mentioned under the Coming Soon column of the studio's release slate. This keeps the highly anticipated project firmly on the books despite fears it might not happen, given the production cost of the Avatar films and their declining box office returns.

Disney

Disney first assigned Avatar 4 a December 21, 2029 date back in 2023, when the studio pushed its entire Avatar calendar back by a year. This change moved the third film to December 19, 2025, and it was ultimately released under the title Avatar: Fire and Ash, while Avatar 5 was moved to December 19, 2031.

The interesting thing about Avatar 4 is that part of the film already exists, even though it remains unclear whether it will move forward. Director James Cameron shot portions of it alongside the second and third films to prevent the younger cast from aging out of their roles, which is important because the sequel is built around a significant time jump of up to six years.

Cameron has always said that Avatar 4's fate hinged on the profitability of the third entry. Earlier this year, he stated that "we haven't even made a decision to move forward," though he admitted a sequel was "likely." Fire and Ash performing below the $2 billion benchmark set by the previous Avatar films, combined with Cameron's comments, is where the recent skepticism about the franchise's future stems from. Disney adding the film to its upcoming slate, however, indicates the studio's willingness to proceed.

Franchise producer Rae Sanchini has also been positive about Avatar 4's future, previously stating that the sequel is "heading forward":

"Right now we're figuring out the schedule. We're working hard on it right now, budgeting, scheduling, planning, building out our new pipeline for them. As far as we're concerned, we're full speed ahead. We have the scripts, they're brilliant. As far as I'm concerned, we're heading forward."

If Avatar 4 does move forward, there's the question of whether it can meet its 2029 release date. Fans had to wait 13 years between the original Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water. The gap between The Way of Water and Fire and Ash shrank to just three years, so a similar four-year turnaround is doable for Avatar 4, especially with part of the footage already in the can.

Cameron is also pushing for an overhaul of how these movies get made, exploring "new technology" to shorten the gaps between them:

"We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two thirds of the cost, that's my metric."

On the flip side, if Avatar 4 does not get made, it would likely be due to production costs, should Cameron's plans to make the films less costly fail to materialize. Disney could easily decide the franchise's current box office draw does not justify the expense.

Cameron has also expressed a desire to move on from the Avatar franchise to other projects. The director has spent more than two decades in the Avatar universe, and he has a long list of potential non-Pandora projects on his mind.

That includes Ghosts of Hiroshima, centered on Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a man who survived both atomic bombings in World War II, and an adaptation of Joe Abercrombie's dark fantasy novel The Devils. Earlier this year, he put his chances of directing the fourth film at "likely, but not 100%," so if Avatar faces significant constraints, those projects could be where his attention turns.

Movies on Disney's Slate Besides Avatar 4

Avatar 4 aside, other interesting films were included in the slate unveiled at Disney's Upfronts event.

Ghost Market

Pixar

Pixar's next original feature takes audiences into a supernatural bazaar where the living and the dead interact. Ghost Market comes from directors Trevor Jimenez and Jesse Andrews, with Becky Neiman-Cobb producing. The studio unveiled the project at D23 earlier this year, slotting it for a March 2028 theatrical debut.

Tangled

Disney

Disney's live-action remake of Tangled is now in production. Teagan Croft stars as Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim plays Flynn Rider, and Kathryn Hahn takes on Mother Gothel. Attendees at D23 got an early look at footage from the film, including Rapunzel's famous mane. The film is officially scheduled to release on March 31, 2028.

X-Men

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot officially kicks off the MCU's Mutant Saga. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film introduces a new team of mutants led by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. The movie is also confirmed to revolve around the first five X-Men that Professor Xavier took under his wing in the comics. Arriving on May 5, 2028, it is one of Marvel's key post-Avengers: Secret Wars releases.

Lilo & Stitch 2

Disney

The sequel to 2025's live-action Lilo & Stitch was a no-brainer after the first film crossed $1 billion worldwide. Star Maia Kealoha confirmed the follow-up will introduce a live-action version of Angel, Stitch's love interest, when it arrives over Memorial Day weekend on May 26, 2028.

Incredibles 3

Pixar

Pixar first announced Incredibles 3 at D23 in 2024. Elemental director Peter Sohn is now set to direct, taking over from Brad Bird, who helmed the first two installments and stays on as writer and executive producer. This year's D23 also finally revealed the premise. Violet and Dash, now of age, sneak out at night to protect the city, while Bob struggles to adapt to a world of new-age Supers. The film arrives on June 16, 2028.

Ghost Rider

Marvel Comics

One of Marvel's surprise reveals at San Diego Comic-Con, Ghost Rider is set to bring the Spirit of Vengeance to the MCU with Ryan Gosling in the lead role. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy will helm the movie after he wraps his Star Wars: Starfighter project, another Disney entry. Ghost Rider will hit theaters on July 28, 2028, and offers Marvel a rare opportunity to explore the horror genre.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther 3, which begins a new era for Wakanda. David Jonsson stars as the adult Prince T'Challa II, the son of T'Challa and Nakia, introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's mid-credits scene. Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, the current Black Panther, will return in the film, passing the torch to her nephew.

Coco 2

Pixar

The sequel to Pixar's Coco is scheduled to arrive on November 21, 2029, and follows a teenage Miguel who journeys back to the Land of the Dead. Original director Lee Unkrich returns alongside co-director Adrian Molina, while Benjamin Bratt reprises his role as Ernesto de la Cruz. This time, de la Cruz has a vendetta against Miguel and is out for revenge, with Bratt teasing that Miguel must team up with Ernesto.