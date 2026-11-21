Young actors experiencing meteoric rises always face questions about joining Marvel Studios' ever-growing stable of actors. Most give diplomatic answers about the oppurtunity to work with successful filmmakers, but a select few let their geek flags fly. Inde Navarrette, best known for playing Nikki in Obsession, fit into the latter category, and it paid off for her. Navarrette landed the highly coveted role of Rogue in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film. And before cameras even have a chance to roll, Marvel is celebrating its new star by giving her a multi-layered poster in Marvel Rivals.

NetEase Games

Players who take time to wander around the highly popular game can find an advertisement for "Van Dyne's Secret," featuring an image of Anna Marie, aka Rogue, holding a vase full of flowers (via Nerdy Enough on X).

Focus Features

To the untrained eye, the poster is just a collaboration between two heroines. However, it's actually a reference to a poster for Curry Barker's Obsession, which featured Navarrette's character covering her face with a vase.

NetEase Games/Focus Features

Nikki pulled the same move in the theatrical cut of the hit film, with the entity possessing her seemingly using the object as a way to prevent the real Nikki from taking back control of her body.

Focus Features

Playing two different versions of Nikki allowed Navarrette to stretch her acting legs, going from unhinged to terrified in a matter of seconds with ease. Marvel Studios took notice of her range and realized she would be a perfect fit for Rogue, who, despite not having an evil alter ego, is a complicated character with plenty of darkness to explore.

The Marvel Rivals Easter egg is surely the first of many shout-outs that Marvel will make to Navarrette as X-Men nears its 2028 release date. But she's not the only mutant performer on the company's radar. Jake Schreier's film features an impressive cast that's full of actors worth celebrating.

Marvel Is Already Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Its X-Men Cast

Focus Features

Despite bringing back Fox's original X-Men actors for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is clearly ready to turn the page on mutantkind. Kevin Feige took the stage at D23 to announce the full X-Men cast with Sadie Sink, fresh off her MCU debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The powers that be made the risky decision to turn one of the founding X-Men into an antagonist, but it worked out: Sink delivered a great performance and helped set the stage for the Mutant Saga.

Now, only a couple of months later, Marvel Rivals is showing love not only to Inde Navarrette but also to her biggest role. The rest of the movie's cast members should expect similar treatment, whether it's Kit Connor, who's set to appear in the upcoming Elden Ring film from Alex Garland, or Adam Driver, who already has a history with Disney properties, having played Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Marvel Rivals players should keep an eye out for a poster of Mister Siniser holding something that looks a lot like a red lightsaber in the near future.