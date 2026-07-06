Obsession’s Inde Navarrette Reveals Which Marvel Studios Director She Recently Met With

Inde Navarrette has met with a prominent Marvel Studios director, which could hint at a future role for her in the MCU. Navarrette made a splash in 2026's breakout horror hit Obsession, a film that is even breaking some of Avengers: Endgame's records at the box office. Obsession's success has quickly put Hollywood's eyes on Navarrette, and now a role in the MCU seems possible.

In the months since Obsession released in theaters, everyone's been waiting to see what Navarrette might do next following her standout performance as Nikki. In a new interview with Nylon, Navarrette outlined some of her dream projects and the directors she'd love to work with. Among the list, which included Ryan Coogler and Greta Gerwig, was Marvel's Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. Navarrette confirmed to Nylon that she'd recently met with Schreier, adding explicitly that she "would" be interested in doing a Marvel film.

The timing could be right for Navarrette, as Schreier is currently hard at work on another Marvel Studios film, this time focusing on its highly anticipated X-Men reboot. Following his success with the complicated team dynamics of the anti-hero Thunderbolts group, Schreier seemed a perfect choice to tackle Marvel's mutant finest.

Focus Features

After the original Fox X-Men stars return in Avengers: Doomsday later this year, Marvel Studios is expected to put its own stamp on the legendary comic book team in its X-Men reboot, casting a fresh team of heroes. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed as much in 2025, saying Schreier's X-Men film would "be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."

This means Schreier will be looking for new young talent to join the X-Men reboot, breathing fresh life into the iconic mutant characters. Casting rumors are already abundant around who might be playing the likes of Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Cyclops, and more.

Schreier's only confirmed directorial project right now is Marvel's X-Men movie, so a meeting between Navarrette and him could only have been linked to one thing, and her involvement in the movie is only made more likely now that she's expressed interest in joining the MCU.

Could Inde Navarrette Join Marvel's X-Men?

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm any of the cast for its X-Men reboot, though casting meetings certainly seem to be happening across town. The timing of the meeting between Navarrette and Schreier certainly seems right for her to be considered for the MCU movie, and her standout performance in Obsession, plus the heat she's gained in Hollywood over the past months, make her a top choice for a major blockbuster to snap up.

Navarrette's age, looks, and past acting experience make her an ideal candidate to portray one of the X-Men's heroes, and there are several mutants she could easily play on the team.

Jean Grey is seemingly out of the question if rumors about Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role prove to be true, but there are still plenty of other prominent mutants up for grabs. A popular choice would be Kitty Pryde, the young "kid sister" of the X-Men team with phasing abilities, who was portrayed by Elliot Page in the live-action Fox films.

Rogue is another X-Men expected to be in the initial lineup for Marvel Studios' reboot, and the sassy, life-force absorbing mutant could be a perfect fit for Navarrette's skills. Alternatively, the Obsession star could easily play an enigmatic shapeshifter like Mystique, a role previously played by Jennifer Lawrence in the X-Men prequel movies.

Marvel Studios is focused on closing out the Multiverse Saga right now with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but its X-Men reboot is expected to be a major focus heading into the next saga, which means news about its cast and production should arrive soon.