8 Actors Now Rumored for the MCU's X-Men Movie

Marvel Studios is gearing up to introduce a new X-Men team into the MCU at some point in the near future, and apparently, some actors are already high on the company's radar. Some actors who played in Fox's X-Men movies in the 2000s will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday and likely Secret Wars. While Marvel Studios has not officially announced an X-Men project, all signs point to the company rebooting the franchise within the MCU, most likely after Secret Wars.

Rumors have begun to swirl that Marvel Studios is paying close attention to seven particular actors to include in its X-Men reboot in the MCU to play characters like Kitty Pryde, Mystique, and Jean Grey.

7 Actors Rumored to Play in the MCU's X-Men Reboot

Julia Butters - Kitty Pryde

Julia Butters/Kitty Pryde

Substantial rumors suggest that Marvel Studios is eyeing 15-year-old Julia Butters to take up the mantle of Kitty Pryde in the MCU's X-Men reboot. Kitty has historically been one of the younger members of the X-Men, so casting someone so young would only make sense.

The rumor also revealed that Butters could appear sooner than expected, potentially even in one of the upcoming Avengers films (Doomsday and/or Secret Wars). Butters already worked with the Russos (the directors of Doomsday and Secret Wars) on The Gray Man, and is set to appear in Freakier Friday, meaning that she already has ties to both Avengers films and Disney.

Hunter Schafer - Mystique

Hunter Schafer/Mystique

Hunter Schafer recently revealed that she would be interested in joining the MCU to play Mystique. Specifically, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress admitted that it "would be cool" to play Mystique:

"Yeah, that would be cool! These fan casts come around every once in a while, and it's always very sweet. And always for characters that I really like."

According to leaker @MyTimeToShineH on X, Marvel Studios already has Schafer in their crosshairs to play Mystique in the MCU. Since Schafer seems interested in taking on the role and Marvel seemingly reciprocates that interest, it would not be surprising to see the Euphoria star announced as the franchise's next shapeshifter.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss - Jubilee

Trinity Bliss/Jubilee

Another actress Marvel Studios is reportedly interested in working with regarding the X-Men reboot is Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. According to The InSneider, Bliss is being eyed for the role of Jubilee.

Other actresses are also apparently in the running for the role, but Bliss fits the bill extremely well. The 16-year-old would be another young star to join the MCU if she is eventually cast.

Sadie Sink - Jean Grey

Sadie Sink/Jean Grey

Sadie Sink has already been cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but no one knows exactly who her character is. Sink was confirmed to be playing a major character in the upcoming Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, which will come out between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Many have theorized on who Sink could be portraying, with the most popular being Jean Grey. Even before Sink was announced to be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, multiple rumors suggested she was Marvel's top choice for Jean.

While it may seem a bit odd for Jean Grey to be introduced in a Spider-Man movie, it is still possible, and many wouldn't be surprised if it were to be revealed that Sink's character is Jean.

Harris Dickinson - Cyclops

Harris Dickinson/Cyclops

On The Hot Mic podcast (shared via YouTube), Jeff Sneider once again revealed an actor who is apparently on a shortlist for Marvel Studios. This time, Sneider claimed that Harris Dickinson (Where the Crawdads Sing and Beach Rats) was in the running for portraying the MCU's Cyclops.

Sneider did warn fans to take the rumor with a grain of salt, but that Dickinson was at least on the shortlist of actors being considered for the role.

It is possible that, even if Dickinson doesn't land the Cyclops role, he could be cast as another character in the MCU, as that has happened with a lot of other actors.

Jack Champion - Cyclops

Jack Champion/Cyclops

Jack Champion is another star who is apparently being considered for the role of Cyclops. Champion has already proven himself in multiple major franchises (Avatar and Scream), so Marvel Studios likely feels as though he could transition seamlessly into the established MCU.

As mentioned with Harris Dickinson, Jack Champion may still be cast as a different character if he doesn't land the Cyclops role.

Cynthia Erivo - Storm

Cynthia Erivo/Storm

Rumors have also swirled that Marvel Studios is interested in casting Wicked star Cynthia Erivo as Storm for the MCU's X-Men reboot. Following her rise to stardom and then flying on top of the world after Wicked, Erivo would be a no-brainer for one of the most powerful superhero women in history.

To give those rumors even more steam, Erivo has even revealed that she wants to play Storm. While talking to NBR (shared via Instagram), the actress listed it as being her dream role:

"I really want to play Storm. I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is, and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world in which we could do something like that."

Margaret Qualley - Rogue

Margaret Qualley/Rogue

Jeff Sneider shared another rumor on an episode of The Hot Mic podcast, claiming that he heard that Margaret Qualley was being eyed to suit up as Rogue.

A fan-favorite mutant played by Anna Paquin in the original Fox X-Men movies, the iconic Southern Belle version of the character has yet to be brought to the big screen.

As for Qualley, she certainly has the acting chops to take on the character, impressing many in both of her collaborations with director Yorgos Lanthimos as well as blowing the masses away with her standout performance in The Substance.