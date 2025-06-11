Marvel Studios is getting closer to assembling its call sheet of superpowered mutants. Following a flurry of X-Men casting rumors in recent months, a new report claims Marvel Studios is now taking the next step with its prospective stars.

Set to follow the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga and Phase 7's Avengers: Secret Wars, and likely to be helmed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, is the MCU's long-awaited reboot of the X-Men. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the future film's cast, there's evidence to suggest the Marvel brass is looking to close the deal.

On John Rocha's The Hot Mic, well-known scooper Jeff Sneider revealed Marvel Studios has begun having prospective meetings with the actors, saying, "they're also starting now officially to meet with folks on X-Men:"

"I've heard that they're also starting now officially to meet with folks on 'X-Men.' Not to read or audition them, but more just like, 'Getting to know yous, we're curious about what you're all about,' that kind of thing."

In recent months, a number of names have made headlines as potential MCU mutants, including Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss from Avatar: The Way of Water, and even Denzel Washington. Fans have also speculated that Stranger Things' Sadie Sink could be playing Jean Grey, in addition to rumors of her being cast as Mayday Parker or Gwen Stacy for Spider-Man 4.

Fortunately, audiences may not have to wait much longer to find out. According to Sneider, once Marvel Studios officially signs on Jake Schreier, "things are going to heat up" quickly:

"They still have to close Jake Schreier's deal. But once that deal is done, things are going to heat up pretty quickly."

While the MCU's X-Men has yet to receive a release date apart from a post-Secret Wars expectation, familiar Fox X-Men stars are confirmed to appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, including Ian McKellen as Magneto, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler.

When To Expect Marvel Studios X-Men Casting Announcements

Currently, the jury is out on just what Marvel Studios has planned for its Fox X-Men stars in Avengers: Doomsday and potentially Secret Wars. However, it doesn't sound like Marvel Studios intends to keep audiences waiting for its new mutants.

Prior to Jeff Sneider's encouraging update about the casting process, news suggests Marvel Studios wanted to release its X-Men movie in 2027 and just a few months after Avengers: Secret Wars. While delays and calendar changes have now made that impossible, the fact this was the intended goal means the X-Men reboot could hit theaters in 2028 and maybe audiences will see some of its stars sprinkled through Marvel Studios projects before then.

Following the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and after Jake Scheier officially signs on to direct, fans should expect to learn more about the upcoming X-Men movie and its official cast.