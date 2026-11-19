Speaking exclusively with The Direct ahead of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) discussed his hopes for the show's potential future and explained why he has been a vocal advocate for adapting the sequel series, Heroes of Olympus, down the road.

It is important to emphasize that, as of writing, there has not been an official announcement regarding the possibility of a fourth or fifth season of the Disney+ series, based on the books by Rick Riordan. Riordan himself said on Bluesky that he "suspect[s] that will all come down to viewer numbers for Season 3."

Scobell has high hopes for the chance to finish out this story, and reminded fans who are "panicking" at the lack of a renewal that this is not a new situation for the Disney+ series. In fact, the show has "never finished a season with, like, a guaranteed coming back."

He added that he feels "it would be weird to not complete this:"

Walker Scobell: There was no green light for Season 2 until after Season 1 came out. I think a lot of people do forget that, because I think some people are panicking right now about there not being a renewal. ... And again, I don't know, this is all uncertain. ... We've never finished a season with, like, a guaranteed coming back. But at the same time, it's kind of like ... it would be weird to not come back. It would be weird to not complete this.

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Still, Scobell feels that, three seasons in, "they're already so invested in it," so finishing out the story just makes sense. He added that, in his opinion, they "won't really get another chance at this if we don't do it now:"

Scobell: In my opinion, it's like, they're already so invested into it. We're three seasons deep. There's two left, two books left to cover. So I almost feel like ... we won't really get another chance at this if we don't do it now.

Like in previous seasons, though, the show is thinking ahead and planting seeds for what would come if a renewal does happen. For instance, Scobell said some of the only book moments "missing" in Season 3 are "things that I think will be clarified later on, or like I think things that'll be added on," if the show were to continue:

Scobell: I would say the only things we're missing are like sections of the book that are like not unimportant to the plot of this season, but things that I think will be clarified later on, or, like, I think things that'll be added on... If we get to do later seasons. I really hope.

For now, Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, with Season 3 starting to hit Disney+ and Hulu November 20.

Walker Scobell on Why He's Said He'd Love to Adapt 'Heroes of Olympus' Down the Road

Percy Jackson

If Not Now, Then When?

In various interviews and panels in the past, Walker Scobell has expressed his hopes that the show will continue with an adaptation of the Percy Jackson sequel series, Heroes of Olympus — a hope he discussed in more depth in The Direct's exclusive interview.

Scobell talked about how he would love the "opportunity to take these characters into adulthood" and tackle the older, more mature elements of the sequel series.

In particular, he said that he thinks some older audiences may find the show as it is "hard for someone to ... get into it if they're older than the characters." If Heroes of Olympus were to happen, he "think[s] it could pull in a much bigger audience," due to its "darker" story:

Walker Scobell: It's almost like these five books are like Percy Jackson's middle school, and then half of high school, and then, like ... 'Heroes of Olympus' is—a lot darker, and I just think it could pull in a much bigger audience for, like, adults and older teenagers. Because, with the show, it's difficult because we're... we were kids and we were playing like very young characters, and so it can be hard for someone to get kind of get into it if they're older than the characters. ... But with Heroes of Olympus, we get an opportunity to take these characters into adulthood, like basically, and they really grow up.

Additionally, he said that he "want[s] to leave Percy having done everything." Like when discussing potential future seasons, he wondered, "If we finish the five and then we don't have Heroes of Olympus greenlit ... When is that ever gonna happen?"

As a fan of the books himself, Scobell said he does hope to see it adapted:

Scobell: I almost want to leave Percy having done everything. ... I almost feel like if we finish the five and then we don't have 'Heroes of Olympus' greenlit or anything like that, I almost feel like... When are we gonna do 'Heroes of Olympus?' When is that ever gonna happen? And I really do want to see 'Heroes of Olympus.'

He added that one exciting element for him if Heroes of Olympus ever was adapted would be the chance to "finally be a fan of Percy Jackson without going, 'Oh my god, why did I make that face?'" This is because Percy does not appear in the first Heroes of Olympus book, The Lost Hero: