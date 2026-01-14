Percy Jackson Season 3 Gets Exciting Story Confirmation from Walker Scobell (Exclusive)

Speaking exclusively with The Direct’s Gillian Blum, Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) called Season 3 of the Disney+ series "probably the most book-accurate season we’ve had yet" while confirming a few details about the third season's plot. Season 2 of the show, based on the second Percy Jackson novel by Rick Riordan (The Sea of Monsters), is releasing weekly on Disney+, with Season 3, based on The Titan's Curse, currently in production.

Scobell explained that "the book is ... perfect to break up into eight episodes," adding that he has "been really happy with it" so far:

"I think Season 3 is ... the most book-accurate season we've had yet, just from watching it ... The book is just perfect to break up into eight episodes. So it's just really worked out so far, and I've been really happy with it."

He teased that Season 3 "brings Season 2 to a completely different level," much like Season 2 did with Season 1. Scobell predicted, too, that if Season 4 were to happen, he "expect[s] it to build in the same exact way:"

"Season 3 is like all I'm thinking about right now ... And I love Season 2, but Season 3 just—Like if Season 2 brings Season 1 to a different level, I mean, Season 3 just brings Season 2 to a completely different level. So it's like, it just builds, and, I mean, if we get a Season 4, I expect it to build in the same exact way."

Scobell stars alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, which releases new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Walker Scobell Teases Percy's Season 3 Arc; 'He's Locked Onto That Specific Goal'

The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for The Titan's Curse, and Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

One element of Percy Jackson's arc in The Titan's Curse is his determination to retrieve Annabeth after she is thrown off a cliff (which, at first, leads him to believe she may be dead), then held hostage.

Book 3 Percy is a far more serious and angsty version of the character than readers had seen so far, and Walker Scobell shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from this side of Percy in Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Scobell described Season 3 Percy as "locked onto that specific goal" of getting Annabeth back. He explained that after watching Annabeth fall, "there's a little bit of a freak out," and that Percy "never really ... fully processes it."

He said by the beginning of Episode 2, after Annabeth's fall, "he just picks up immediately" with the intention of "going to get her," and that "that's the only thing he's thinking about the entire time." Scobell called it "exactly like the books in that way:"

The Direct: A lot of fans have been talking about what Percy's reaction to Annabeth's presumed betrayal of him in [Season 2,] Episode 2 means for his upcoming Season 3 crash out when she is believed dead. What can fans expect from angsty Percy next season?

Walker Scobell: "The way I've been playing it so far is very... He's so just locked onto that specific goal. Like, that's it. That's the only thing he's thinking about the entire time. So I think, the second that he watches this big thing happen—I'm not gonna spoil anything for anyone that hasn't read it—it's kind of like there's a little bit of a freak out there. But he never really, I don't know, I guess, fully processes it because he's just—The second episode ... The next episode, he just picks up immediately on, like, he's just- he's going to get her, it doesn't matter. ... It is exactly like the books in that way. I would just say, expect the books in that way."

Scobell also described part of Percy's arc across all three seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as his grappling with impulsivity. He said that in Season 2, "Percy is, like, pretty cautious with a lot of things" while confirming that in Season 3, he "forces himself to unlearn that, because you can't survive being cautious in this world."

He shared that he is "really excited for people to see this arc of him learning to be really responsible" in Season 2, before "realizing that just doesn't work." Still, when he goes back to being more impulsive, it is "with a little more thought:"

"Book Percy, sometimes I feel like we kind of just jump into things, and that was because he was so young. And I think Season 1 Percy was a lot like that. But it's interesting, because I'm filming Season 3 right now, and in Season 2, Percy is, like, pretty cautious with a lot of things. ... It's almost like he learns to be cautious, and then [in Season 3] it's almost like, in a way he forces himself to unlearn that, because you can't survive being cautious in this world. ... I'm really excited for people to see this arc of, like, him learning to be really responsible, and then realizing that just doesn't work, and then just kind of going back to jumping right into things, but, you know, with a little more thought."

The full interview with Walker Scobell can be seen below: