Percy Jackson Showrunner Admits Walker Scobell's Real-Life Growth Spurt Between Seasons 2 and 3 Has Not Been Much Of An Issue: 'They're Ready For New Things, More Grown-Up Things, To Get Darker'

The young demigods of the hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians may regularly face off against threats like cyclopes, sea monsters, and a squad of malevolent gods, but there's one force they can't defeat: the passage of time. Nearly three years after Percy Jackson Season 1 debuted in December of 2023, its young central cast has grown considerably, especially its leading man, Walker Scobell, who was 13 years old when he was cast as Percy.

Now a couple of months shy of his 18th birthday, Scobell had a noticeable growth spurt between Percy Jackson's second and third seasons. Its upcoming third season will adapt The Titan's Curse, the third novel in author Rick Riordan's five-book original series. With Scobell already nearly two years older than his character will be in a presumed fifth entry, the actor's growth has raised questions about how the series will handle its characters' ages as the series progresses.

But with The Titan's Curse book taking Percy's story in a more mature and dangerous direction, the television adaptation is preparing for its biggest tonal shift yet. With Percy Jackson Season 3 set to premiere on November 20, 2026, one of the show's executive producers recently addressed the central cast's rapid aging and explained why it actually benefits the upcoming season.

Percy Jackson Showrunner Addresses Walker Scobell's Growth Spurt

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While Disney's early Season 3 renewal let production continue soon after Season 2 wrapped, easing growth-related concerns, teenagers still grow suddenly and erratically.

But in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Percy Jackson and the Olympians executive producer, writer, and showrunner Craig Silverstein explained that the core cast's growth between seasons wasn't an issue for Season 3:

"The characters are getting older, and the audience is aging with them. They're ready for new things, more grown-up things, for it to get darker, more complicated. The stakes of the war are getting higher, so there's more danger."

The Percy Jackson showrunner continued, explaining that the young cast's physical development complements the physicality needed for the darker and more urgent tonal shift:

"Percy is better at fighting. The danger and the casualties start to take a toll. It's a natural progression. And just seeing them older, you feel like they're ready for this kind of story and challenge."

Silverstein's comments suggest that the writer and executive producer isn't concerned about Scobell looking or sounding older than his character's canonical age in Percy Jackson's upcoming third season. Instead, his words imply that Scobell and his co-stars' physical growth complements the story the series is crafting for their on-screen counterparts.

Walker Scobell Explains Percy Jackson Season 3's Darker Tone

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In the same interview, Scobell agreed with Silverstein, emphasizing that Percy Jackson Season 3 marks a significant departure from the show's first two seasons. The Adam Project actor also recounted reaching out to Grover actor Aryan Simhadri in his excitement over the quality of Season 3's scripts before praising the season's darker direction:

"They really trusted us as actors this season. And you can feel the progression. It has the feeling that I got from the books. The first two books have a different feeling. They’re a lot lighter. When you get to books three through five, it’s a darker story. So getting to finally confirm that, as a book fan, we’re going in that direction, and not just doing the vibe of the first two seasons the whole time, is really comforting."

Scobell also invoked another massively popular Young Adult book series while explaining the tonal progression of the hit Disney+ series:

"Season two, to me, is those fleeting moments of happiness that you have in childhood until stuff just gets really upsetting forever. I don’t like to constantly be comparing the show to other movies, but it’s like when you watch the first two Harry Potter movies and they have this nice, warm feeling. Then you get to Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire. It’s like, stuff’s real. People die. People get hurt. It’s that kind of shift."

The more mature tone Scobell references perfectly fits The Titan's Curse, which Scobell previously described to The Direct as the most book-accurate season yet. The book follows the titular demigod as he enlists his friends and new allies to rescue Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) after a routine mission goes terribly wrong. The book's storyline also raises the stakes around the Great Prophecy, with the fate of Olympus remaining worryingly uncertain.

Why Percy Jackson Season 3's Aging Cast Is a Good Thing

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The Titan's Curse marks an important turning point in Riordan's original Percy Jackson novels, introducing heavier themes involving loss, sacrifice, and the emotional consequences of war. Although Percy and his friends are still young teenagers in the books, having slightly older actors portray them could lead to more emotionally resonant performances.

The Harry Potter films Scobell referenced perfectly show how young actors can grow in their craft as they age, allowing them to settle into their characters by the third and fourth entries of their respective series and deliver more convincing performances.

As the actors' abilities deepen, it makes sense that the show around them would do the same, and not just emotionally. In the same interview, Silverstein spoke about the season's substantially increased production scale:

"The Smithsonian set, the Junkyard of the Gods, Mount Othrys, even in the first episode, the overlook at Westover Hall, the military academy - that dramatic, huge overlook that perches on the edge of a cliff, that plunges down to the rocks and water below - it was huge ... We also dialed up the fights and stunts ... We’ve got a god versus Titan fight. That level of action under a 110-foot-tall giant colossus – we’ve got action on that kind of scale."

The increased action levels Silverstein describes support his assertion that the now-older central cast is physically prepared for the challenges the season will put their characters through.

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Although the show's production schedule – noticeably faster than that of many other streaming series – could help limit future age-related continuity issues, the show has not yet been renewed for Season 4, which could lead to a situation where the actors continue physically maturing before a potential fourth season goes into production.

But if the Disney+ series' team is more interested in preserving the books' character development and increasingly serious tone than in concerning themselves with the actors' physical changes, an extended break between seasons could bolster potential adaptations of the series' fourth and fifth entries as Percy and his fellow young demigods delve into even darker territory.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 debuts on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on November 20, 2026. Two episodes will drop weekly throughout the season, culminating in its final two episodes debuting on December 11.