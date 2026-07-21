Percy Jackson Season 3 Releases First Look at The Children of Hades, Nico and Bianca Di Angelo

Ahead of its upcoming panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Percy Jackson and the Olympians gave fans a new look at Season 3, including the first image of fan-favorite book characters Nico and Bianca Di Angelo. More information about the new season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be revealed during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Similar to the Disney+ series' first two seasons, Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt the book it is based on (The Titan's Curse by Rick Riordan). As such, characters like Nico and Bianca have never been seen on screen before, adding to fans' anticipation for their debuts later this year.

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Among other images released via Entertainment Weekly (EW) was the first to feature Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie in-character as the children of Hades, Nico and Bianca, who are introduced in the third Percy Jackson novel.

Nico and Bianca appear next to five of the Hunters of Artemis (though none of the ones pictured appear to be Lieutenant Zoë Nightshade, to be played by Saara Chaudry). The image offers fans a first look at this iconic group from the novels in live action, too.

In December, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) told The Direct that fans can expect Season 3 to be "probably the most book-accurate season we’ve had yet." Both Nico and Bianca have key roles in the third Percy Jackson novel, with the latter even officially embarking on the season's primary quest. The book's promise of accuracy bodes well for excited fans ready to meet these iconic demigods. If the show were to progress beyond Season 3, fans can expect a lot more of Chrisopulos' Nico in particular, as his role only increases throughout the fourth and fifth books.

More Percy Jackson Season 3 Images Bring Back Familiar Faces

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Chrisopulos and Abercrombie will be joined in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 by a slew of familiar faces, with Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava-Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), and Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) all making appearances in the newly released photos as well.

Though not in any of the new images, Dior Goodjohn confirmed she will return as Clarisse La Rue in Percy Jackson Season 3 as well.

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The photo of Percy and Annabeth slow dancing is not as new as the other released images, though, as it comes from the Season 3 scene included at the end of Percy Jackson Season 2's finale. Still, those familiar with the books know that the fan-favorite duo will not spend quite as much time on screen together in Season 3 as they did in the past.

Though, as Scobell also acknowledged when speaking with The Direct in December, that fact does not prevent Annabeth from being the major driving force behind most of Percy's decisions in Season 3.

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Rather, much of Percy's screen time in Season 3 will be shared with Smart's Thalia Grace. As in the third Percy Jackson book, the two do not necessarily get along right away, as already demonstrated in their limited interactions at the end of Season 2.

Scobell told EW, "It’s difficult because I think Percy and Thalia are so similar they fill the same spot in a team in a way," adding, "Whether it’s Grover, Annabeth, or Tyson, they fill that same area, so they’re constantly fighting."

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As for Annabeth, she will have to confront her complex relationship with her older-brother-figure-turned-traitor, Luke. Jeffries shared with The Direct at a Season 2 red carpet event that her character "loves Luke so much, and that was her brother, that was literally her protector." Her trust in Luke, which Season 2 showed to be dwindling but not entirely gone, will be put to the test, and she will need to confront the consequences of the choices she makes regarding the son of Hermes.