Percy Jackson Season 2 Will Leave Out This Major Olympian (For A Good Reason)

In a recent interview, the actor for one of the main gods from Percy Jackson and the Olympians (both the books and Disney+ series) confirmed his unsurprising absence from Season 2.

The first season of the Disney+ hit did not feature all of the gods who appear throughout Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels.

It was teased that eventually, fans would meet the rest of them, something which has already proven true. New addition Andra Day will play Athena (who did not appear in Season 1) in the show's upcoming second season, set to release this December.

Percy Jackson Olympian Confirms Season 2 Absence But Teases Season 3 Role

@percyseries

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jay Duplass (Hades) confirmed that he will not be in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 — an unsurprising, though still potentially disappointing, announcement.

He did tease, though, that "there have been some potential droppings" regarding an appearance in the show's recently announced Season 3:

"I am not in Season 2 ... there have been some potential droppings about Season 3."

Duplass' confirmation makes sense since Hades does not appear in the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters.

Still, Hades' absence from Season 2 was not necessarily a guarantee — neither Zeus nor Athena appear in the second book, and they both have been confirmed for Season 2.

However, unlike Zeus and Athena, Hades has no real tie to the story in Season 2, and there is not an easy place in the story to include him.

Hades' Role In Percy Jackson Season 3

Disney

Hades not being in Season 2 but being in Season 3 aligns with the Percy Jackson books — but with a twist.

Hades does not physically appear in the third Percy Jackson book, The Titan's Curse. Rather, a Mythomagic tabletop game action figure with Hades' likeness is a key plot point in the book's story.

However, it would be surprising if the potential role in Season 3 Duplass is teasing here is simply his likeness being used for an action figure.

The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Titan's Curse and, therefore, likely spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will introduce the characters of Bianca and Nico DiAngelo — the daughter and son of Hades.

This fact is revealed at the very end of the book, following Bianca's death as she attempts to retrieve the Hades action figure to complete Nico's collection. Percy brings Nico, the Hades action figure, to complete his collection and discovers who Nico's godly parent are.

It is possible that either during Bianca's death scene or during the scene when Percy brings the action figure back to Nico, Hades himself could appear.

Maybe he decides to bring Bianca — one of his only children on earth at this point — to the underworld himself upon her death? Perhaps upon seeing Hades' face on the action figure, Nico has a sudden flashback to when Hades brought his sister and him to the Lotus Casino to hide?

Of course, this is all speculation, and will likely remain that way for a while, as Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is still in post-production, and Hades' next appearance would not be until Season 3, assuming he does end up being in it.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hits Disney+ in December.